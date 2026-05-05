Leadership changes at Intel focus on innovation

Intel has announced two key leadership appointments to strengthen its core product business and advance the company’s innovation agenda.

Alex Katouzian will join Intel as executive vice-president and GM of the Client Computing and Physical AI Group.

In this role, Katouzian will align Intel’s client computing business with emerging physical AI systems that span robotics, autonomous machines, and other AI devices.

“AI is creating unprecedented opportunities at the edge, driving a sea change in client computing and physical AI systems,” says Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel.

“Alex brings deep technical expertise, strong operational discipline, and decades of experience building and scaling global compute platforms. He is the right leader to help us reimagine client computing beyond the traditional PC and align this future with the next wave of growth in physical AI.”

Katouzian joins Intel from Qualcomm Technologies where he most recently served as executive vice-president and group GM of mobile, compute, and extended reality (XR).

“Intel is creating the foundation for AI-driven transformation, from leading in AI PCs, to scaling AI inference at the edge, and accelerating the future of physical AI systems,” says Katouzian.

Pushkar Ranade has been appointed chief technology officer, transitioning from the interim role. He will advance the company’s technology strategy, lead special technology projects, and drive the development of critical emerging areas, including quantum computing, neuromorphic computing, photonics, and novel materials.

Ranade will continue to serve as chief of staff to the CEO, ensuring strong alignment between Intel’s technology strategy and business priorities.

Both Katouzian and Ranade will report directly to CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Featured picture: Alex Katouzian and Pushkar Ranade