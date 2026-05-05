R520m bursary scheme aims to help 5 200 students

An ambitious new R520-million university bursary scheme will help 5 200 South African university students achieve their tertiary ambitions.

The scheme is open to first-time entering South African citizens enrolled at a public university.

The amount is capped at R100 000 per student per year and will support students over three years, provided they maintain satisfactory academic progress and meet their field-of-study requirements.

The venture is the result of a partnership between Universities South Africa (USAf) – the representative body of all 26 public universities of South Africa – and the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Services SETA).

To date, each of the country’s 26 public universities have received R20-million, allowing 200 student beneficiaries at each institution to focus on their studies without the stress of financial uncertainty.

Those behind the initiative believe that early fund distribution is critical for administrative efficiencies, timely and proper verification and reducing reliance on emergency, last-minute funding.

Dr Phethiwe Matutu, CEO of USAf, comments: “This announcement marks a day of both jubilation and immense responsibility on our part as partners of the Services SETA Bursary Project.”

Dr Matutu says USAf, along with the Services SETA, would appoint external auditors and ensure that auditing was well underway before the end of the financial year, enabling universities to receive the next tranche of funding on time for returning students in 2027.

Sibusiso Dhladhla, acting-CEO of Services SETA, references issues previously encountered by his organisation, currently under administration due to governance failures.

“Our goal is to affirm this kind of programme so it can serve as a benchmark for other sectors to adopt. This is the legacy we would like to leave behind.”

Makhaya Blaai, acting executive manager: office of the CEO at Services SETA, explains the rationale behind the early release of funds to the universities.

“We have changed our bursary model because we realised it didn’t help the beneficiaries we sought to help. We needed an immediate and long-lasting solution, hence this decision.”

He says the Services SETA appointed USAf as a strategic partner to minimise problems associated with the awarding of bursaries.

“I can safely say it’s a panacea for the problems faced by students in the past. We have taken a leap of faith with responsible people, whom we trust to meet deadlines and timeously supply all audit-related matters for this academic year.

“By the end of the 2026 academic year, we should have results from this year’s cohort, to pay in advance for their studies in 2027.

“Students need to return to attend classes, and not to an administrative nightmare. We have the chance to touch lives for the better.”