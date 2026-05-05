Vodacom expects increased earnings

Vodacom has issued a trading statement for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

The group expects to report strong earnings per share (EPS) growth, with results consistent with its Vision 2030 double-digit EBITDA growth ambition.

Accordingly, shareholders are advised that Vodacom expects earnings per share (EPS) for the year ended 31 March 2026 to increase by between 20% and 25% compared to the EPS of 859 cents reported for the prior corresponding year. This translates to an EPS range of 1 031 cents to 1 074 cents for the year.

It also expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended 31 March 2026 to increase by between 20% and 25% compared to the HEPS of 857 cents reported for the prior corresponding year. This translates to an HEPS range of 1 028 cents to 1 071 cents for the year.

The group’s results for the year ended 31 March 2026 are expected to be released on or about 11 May 2026.