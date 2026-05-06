AI systems security spend: from zero to $8bn

The emerging AI systems security (AISS) market is forecast to grow from essentially zero to nearly $8-billion by 2030 as enterprises move AI applications, models, and agents into production.

According to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group, AISS has moved from concept to competitive market quickly, with nearly 60 vendors spanning model and component security, AI validation and red teaming, AI security posture management, runtime guardrails, and agent security.

“Enterprise AI spend is moving beyond chat and copilots into systems that retrieve data, call tools, maintain memory, and take action, creating a new security category around the AI system itself,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director: enterprise security and networking at Dell’Oro Group.

“The vendor rush reflects a broader buyer problem: security teams must now govern not just where workloads run, but how AI systems reason, retrieve, invoke tools, and act,” he adds.

Additional highlights from the AI and Cloud-native Security April 2026 Advanced Research Report include: