Frontier firms rebuild operating models for the age of AI

Spend time with any software engineering team right now and you’ll see something worth paying attention to, writes Jared Spataro, chief marketing officer: AI at Work at Microsoft.

Over the last few years, the way software gets built has moved through four distinct patterns of human-agent collaboration — and the same patterns are beginning to show up across other functions of the firm.

Author: You’re producing the work, calling on AI to help as needed — a line of code, a sentence, a chart.

Editor: You set the intent and AI creates the first draft for you to edit and approve.

Director: You create a spec and hand off entire tasks for AI to execute in the background.

Orchestrator: You design a system where multiple agents run in parallel across a workflow, flagging exceptions and escalations to you.

Every business leader knows the world is changing, but far fewer have a clear picture of what to do about it. These four patterns are the place to start. The real work ahead for leaders is redesigning their firm’s operating model around the collaboration patterns.

As agent use increases, human involvement doesn’t disappear — it changes shape. What declines is the amount of tactical, step-by-step execution work humans do themselves. And what rises is the need for humans to set direction, define standards and evaluate outcomes.

Ultimately, the goal is not to move every task and business process to the fourth pattern. Instead, it’s up to leaders to help their organizations develop clarity around matching workstreams to the right collaboration pattern.

That’s the shape of the Frontier Firm: defined by how deliberately leaders design work across functions, matching the level of human involvement to the outcome.

What the data shows

Our 2026 Work Trend Index research reinforces this shift across roles and industries. We analysed trillions of anonymized Microsoft 365 productivity signals and surveyed 20 000 workers using AI across 10 countries.

We also spoke with leading experts in AI, work and organizational psychology to help us unpack the insights from the data and understand where all this is going.

The conclusion is consistent: the constraint is no longer what people can do, it is how work is structured around them.

AI lifts individual potential. A privacy-preserving analysis of more than 100 000 chats in Microsoft 365 Copilot shows that 49% of all conversations support cognitive work – helping workers analyze information, solve problems, evaluate and think creatively. This shift is already visible in output, with 58% of AI users saying they’re producing work they couldn’t have a year ago, rising to 80% among Frontier Professionals , the most advanced AI users in our research. Additionally, when AI users were asked which human skills are most important as AI takes on more work, they said two topped the list: quality control of AI output (50%) and critical thinking — that is, analyzing information objectively and making a reasoned judgment (46%).

A privacy-preserving analysis of more than 100 000 chats in Microsoft 365 Copilot shows that of all conversations support cognitive work – helping workers analyze information, solve problems, evaluate and think creatively. This shift is already visible in output, with of AI users saying they’re producing work they couldn’t have a year ago, rising to among , the most advanced AI users in our research. Additionally, when AI users were asked which human skills are most important as AI takes on more work, they said two topped the list: quality control of AI output (50%) and critical thinking — that is, analyzing information objectively and making a reasoned judgment (46%). The transformation paradox. We are seeing a pressure point emerge within the organization where the pull to perform collides with the push to transform. Sixty-five percent of AI users surveyed fear falling behind if they don’t use AI to adapt quickly, yet 45% say it feels safer to focus on current goals than to redesign work with AI. And only 13% of workers say they’re rewarded for reinvention of work with AI even if results aren’t met. The same forces accelerating AI adoption are holding it back.

We are seeing a pressure point emerge within the organization where the pull to perform collides with the push to transform. Sixty-five percent of AI users surveyed fear falling behind if they don’t use AI to adapt quickly, yet say it feels safer to focus on current goals than to redesign work with AI. And only of workers say they’re rewarded for reinvention of work with AI even if results aren’t met. The same forces accelerating AI adoption are holding it back. Every organisation is a learning system. Our results show that organizational factors like culture, manager support and talent practices account for more than 2X the AI impact of individual factors like mindset and behavior (67% versus 32%). Specifically, the findings underscore the importance of an AI-ready environment: a culture that treats AI as a strategic advantage and encourages experimentation, managers who model and incentivize AI use and talent practices that build skills and create space to apply them. The real question isn’t whether people have the right skills, it’s whether the organization is built to unlock them.

The firms that build a new operating model today won’t just move faster in the short term. They’ll build something more durable, setting themselves up to create value in ways that we can’t yet conceive of: an organisation that learns faster than its competitors, compounds its own intelligence and gets harder to catch with every cycle.

Enabling the Frontier Firm with Copilot Cowork

None of an organisation’s system scales without infrastructure that brings people and agents into the same flow of work with connected data and the ability to manage and govern it all. Microsoft 365 Copilot is built for exactly that.

We’re expanding Copilot Cowork with new capabilities for Frontier customers to help organisations move from isolated AI tasks to coordinated, multistep work. Cowork enables people to define outcomes and delegate work across apps, business systems and data, with execution that stays directed and controlled throughout.

This update introduces Copilot Cowork Mobile for iOS and Android, along with a growing plugin ecosystem for Cowork, bringing more of an organization’s tools and data into these experiences. This includes native plugins across Microsoft services like Dynamics 365 and Fabric, and partner integrations available in the coming weeks like LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), Miro, monday.com, S&P Global Energy and more. Organizations can also build custom plugins to turn their own workflows and expertise into reusable, scalable processes. Additionally, a first wave of federated Copilot connectors in Researcher and Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat is generally available today from partners like HubSpot, LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), Moody’s, Notion and more.

Together, these updates extend Copilot Cowork from a task-based assistant into an extensible platform that helps orchestrate work across Microsoft and third-party systems. With management and governance through Microsoft Agent 365, organizations can deploy and scale agents across core business functions like sales, service and operations.

AI is no longer an experiment. It is an execution challenge. Employees are already working across all four patterns. The open question for every leadership team is whether they can catch up.

Access to AI won’t be the advantage for much longer. How the work is designed around it will be.