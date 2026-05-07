AI-enabled attacks drive ransomware surge

Cybercrime no longer functions as a series of isolated campaigns. Today, it operates as a system, with malicious hackers operating across an end-to-end life cycle and compressing the attack life cycle with shadow agents.

This is the headline finding from the 2026 Global Threat Landscape Report from FortiGuard Labs. Derived from Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs telemetry, it is a snapshot of the active threat landscape and trends from 2025.

Cybercrime is one of the world’s most pervasive and costly threats, and the study reveals how malicious actors are beginning to leverage agentic AI to execute more sophisticated attacks.

“As cybercriminals increasingly use AI to bolster their tactics, cyber defenders must evolve cybersecurity operations into an industrialized defense and adopt AI-enabled tools that respond at the same velocity as modern threats,” says Derek Manky, chief security strategist and global vice-president of threat intelligence at Fortinet FortiGuard Labs.

Modern cybercrime crosses borders and sectors, and even traditional definitions of crime itself. As attacks grow more sophisticated and interconnected, key findings from the report reveal:

Velocity defines risk as time-to-exploit (TTE) shrinks: As AI accelerates reconnaissance, weaponization, and execution, fortiguard intelligence shows that TTE as 24 to 48 hours for critical outbreaks, a sharp increase from earlier reports that revealed a TTE of 4,76 days. Real-world incidents reflect how minutes can define outcomes: Active exploitation attempts were made within hours of the React2Shell vulnerability public disclosure.

Ransomware victims skyrocket: FortiRecon adversary intelligence identified 7 831 confirmed ransomware victims globally, skyrocketing from approximately 1,600 identified victims in the Fortinet 2025 Global Threat Landscape Report. Availability of crime service kits like WormGPT, FraudGPT, and BruteForceAI contributed to this 389% increase year-over-year (YoY). The top three targeted sectors include manufacturing (1 284), business services (824), and retail (682). Geographic concentration includes the US (3 381), Canada (374), and Germany (291).

Identity sprawl defines cloud exposure: FortiCNAPP intelligence confirms that throughout 2025, most confirmed cloud incidents originated from stolen, exposed, or misused credentials rather than from infrastructure exploitation. Sector analysis shows hospitals/physician clinics and retail establishments as the number one target. Large identity populations, federated access models, and complex cloud integrations make these prime targets for malicious hackers.

Inside the habits of modern, AI-enabled cybercriminals

As FortiGuard Labs Cyberthreat Predictions for 2026 projected, the most capable threat groups function as semi-autonomous enterprises, supported by shadow agents, access brokers, and botnet operators who provide services on demand.

Key findings from the 2026 Global Threat Landscape Report show: