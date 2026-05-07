Obituary: Kelvin Reynolds

Respected IT channel executive and motorsport enthusiast Kelvin Reynolds has passed away.

Kelvin was best known in the IT industry for his leadership roles at Zytron, M&PD, Siltek Distribution Dynamics (SDD), Oracle and Epson.

He began his IT career in 1980 as a business analyst at BMW, but quickly moved into the channel, joining data communications distributor GDS in 1981.

In 1983 he became the MD of specialist distributor Zytron. He moved into the deputy-MD role at M&PD in 1991 and was appointed as divisional director of SDD in 1993.

Kelvin ran Alvin Works from 1997 to 1998, doing contract work with IT industry customers.

In 1998 he came back to the corporate world as MD and vice-president of Oracle, a position he held until 2005 when he left to found business consultancy Reynolds BCS.

From 2010, for close to seven years, Kelvin was GM: Southern Africa for Epson, looking after the company’s SADC business and channel.

Upon retirement from Epson, Kelvin set up Radio Reynolds, providing communication systems and driver safety equipment to the motorsport industry.