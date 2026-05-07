Strong passwords can’t save you from AI, infostealers and the Telegram Underground

Welcome to the real World Password Day 2026 (today, 7 May), and it’s not the one where we remind you to add an exclamation mark to “Password123”.

By Shayimamba Conco, security evangelist: Africa at Check Point Software Technologies

This year’s World Password Day is one where we pull back the curtain on the global industrial marketplace that has quietly been built on the back of our collective password failures — a machinery that is now, for the first time, being turbocharged by artificial intelligence in ways that are fundamentally changing the rules of engagement.

The cyber threat landscape has rapidly evolved into an industrialised Cybercrime-as-a-Service (CaaS) economy fueled by Generative AI. Hackers are no longer breaking in—they are simply logging in.

To understand the modern identity-theft ecosystem, we need to look beyond the login screen and dive into the symbiotic relationship between the dark web, Telegram, and AI.

The death of the ‘strong password illusion

The underground marketplace has experienced a massive platform shift. Traditional Dark Web forums are now primarily used to establish vendor credibility, while buyers are quickly funneled into private Telegram channels and automated bots for instant transactions. This shift has accelerated the speed at which stolen data is monetised.

So, how much is your digital life actually worth in 2026? Based on the 2025/2026 Dark Web Price Index by Privacy Affairs and DeepStrike, the market operates on pure supply and demand:

Entertainment and Socials: An oversupply of breach data has driven prices down. A hacked Facebook account sells for ~$45, while a Gmail account averages $60 to $65

An oversupply of breach data has driven prices down. A hacked Facebook account sells for ~$45, while a Gmail account averages $60 to $65 Financials : Standard credit cards with CVVs go for $10 to $40, but verified online bank and high-balance crypto logins command premiums of $200 to $1 170+

: Standard credit cards with CVVs go for $10 to $40, but verified online bank and high-balance crypto logins command premiums of $200 to $1 170+ Corporate Access: The most lucrative market belongs to Initial Access Brokers (IABs) offering direct entry into specific corporate networks (VPNs or RDPs). According to Rapid7’s Initial Access Brokers Report, average IAB baseline prices hovered around $2 700, but high-privilege administrative access has seen prices spike to over $113 000.

The scale of this underground economy is staggering. Subscriptions to top-tier infostealer malware like LummaC2 or RedLine range from $100 to roughly $1 024 per month, making it cheaper than ever for novice cybercriminals to harvest millions of passwords.

The password epidemic: credential reuse and GenAI data leaks

The effectiveness of these stolen databases relies entirely on human psychology. Despite years of warnings, users persistently reuse passwords. Ninety-four percent of passwords are being reused across two or more accounts.

Data from Verizon’s 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report shows that only 3% of passwords meet NIST complexity requirements for password best practices. When one platform is breached, automated credential stuffing attacks instantly unlock user profiles across hundreds of other services.

But the biggest human element threat in 2026 isn’t just password reuse – it’s the accidental insider threat created by Generative AI. The world is currently witnessing an epidemic of employees inadvertently feeding corporate secrets directly into AI tools.

The GenAI blind spot: According to the LayerX Browser Security Report 2025, copy-pasting into browsers has surpassed file transfers as the top corporate data exfiltration vector. A massive 45% of employees actively use AI tools, and 77% of those users paste data directly into AI prompts which is unsafe. According to Check Point Research, for the month of March 2026, one in every 28 GenAI prompts submitted from enterprise environments posed a high risk of sensitive data leakage, impacting 91% of organisations that use GenAI tools regularly. An additional 17% of prompts contained potentially sensitive information.

According to the LayerX Browser Security Report 2025, copy-pasting into browsers has surpassed file transfers as the top corporate data exfiltration vector. A massive 45% of employees actively use AI tools, and 77% of those users paste data directly into AI prompts which is unsafe. According to Check Point Research, for the month of March 2026, one in every 28 GenAI prompts submitted from enterprise environments posed a high risk of sensitive data leakage, impacting 91% of organisations that use GenAI tools regularly. An additional 17% of prompts contained potentially sensitive information. The shadow IT risk: Even worse, 82% of these copy-paste actions happen via unmanaged, personal accounts according to the LayerX report, creating a massive blind spot.

Even worse, 82% of these copy-paste actions happen via unmanaged, personal accounts according to the LayerX report, creating a massive blind spot. The fallout: What happens when those AI tools are compromised? Threat intelligence firm Group-IB reported that at least 225 000 sets of OpenAI/ChatGPT credentials were put up for sale on the dark web after being harvested by infostealers. When employees use personal devices infected with infostealers to log into AI tools with corporate credentials, the data loop is devastating.

Phishing 2.0: AI, deepfakes and the impersonation crisis

With AI lowering the barrier to entry, Phishing 2.0 has arrived. Personalised, AI-driven “Phishing-as-a-Service” kits are sold for under $100 a month on Telegram.

The most common – and successful – trick remains the fake IT/HR password reset request or fraudulent VPN portal. AI ensures these lures are perfectly written, free of typos, and highly targeted.

Because of this sophistication, AI-generated phishing emails achieve staggering click rates of up to 54% (compared to roughly 12% for traditional phishing) according to a Brightside AI 2024 study.

But the threat has expanded beyond text:

The cost of deepfakes: Basic AI voice-cloning subscriptions cost mere dollars a month fueled by deepfake technology. According to Onfido’s Identity Fraud Report 2024, there has been a 3 000% increase in deepfakes.

Basic AI voice-cloning subscriptions cost mere dollars a month fueled by deepfake technology. According to Onfido’s Identity Fraud Report 2024, there has been a 3 000% increase in deepfakes. Executive impersonation: High-level social engineering is wreaking havoc. It is incredibly common for cybercriminals to impersonate the head of IT or a C-suite executive to lure login credentials out of employees. A single deepfake video call cost engineering firm Arup $25,6-million. The attack involved a sophisticated multi-person video conference call featuring deepfaked, AI-generated likenesses of the company’s CFO and other senior executives. This case proved that complex, multimodal attacks are no longer theoretical — they are happening now, with catastrophic results.

High-level social engineering is wreaking havoc. It is incredibly common for cybercriminals to impersonate the head of IT or a C-suite executive to lure login credentials out of employees. A single deepfake video call cost engineering firm Arup $25,6-million. The attack involved a sophisticated multi-person video conference call featuring deepfaked, AI-generated likenesses of the company’s CFO and other senior executives. This case proved that complex, multimodal attacks are no longer theoretical — they are happening now, with catastrophic results. Deepfake vishing : Voice cloning can be created from as little as 3 seconds of audio, sharply increasing finance-team exposure to impersonation fraud. As Fortune reported in December 2025, voice cloning has crossed the “indistinguishable threshold” — meaning human listeners can no longer reliably distinguish cloned voices from authentic ones.

The 2026 defense playbook

The timeline from a leaked password to a full-blown ransomware deployment is shrinking terrifyingly fast. According to Beazley Security (Q3 2025), 48% of ransomware attacks used stolen VPN credentials as the initial access vector.

Yet, the IBM 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report found that credential-based breaches take an agonisingly long 246 days on average to identify and contain.

In stark contrast, ransomware operators are moving at lightspeed. If your company takes weeks to detect a stolen credential, the battle is already lost.

We suggest some methods for organisations to defend themselves in 2026:

Embrace passwordless and FIDO2: The only true defense against phishing and infostealers is removing the password entirely. Transitioning to FIDO2 passkeys ensures that even if an employee is tricked into visiting a fake login page, there is no reusable credential to steal.

The only true defense against phishing and infostealers is removing the password entirely. Transitioning to FIDO2 passkeys ensures that even if an employee is tricked into visiting a fake login page, there is no reusable credential to steal. Implement identity-centric zero trust: Security teams must treat every authentication attempt with skepticism and combine endpoint detection and response (EDR) with identity threat detection and response (ITDR) to correlate behavioural anomalies across both environments.

Security teams must treat every authentication attempt with skepticism and combine endpoint detection and response (EDR) with identity threat detection and response (ITDR) to correlate behavioural anomalies across both environments. Control the AI browser vector: Traditional data loss prevention (DLP) tools monitoring file transfers are obsolete if an employee simply hits “Ctrl+V” into ChatGPT. Enterprises must adopt enterprise browsers or browser security extensions to monitor, govern, and block sensitive data from being pasted into unauthorised GenAI chatbots.

Traditional data loss prevention (DLP) tools monitoring file transfers are obsolete if an employee simply hits “Ctrl+V” into ChatGPT. Enterprises must adopt enterprise browsers or browser security extensions to monitor, govern, and block sensitive data from being pasted into unauthorised GenAI chatbots. Continuous Dark Web and Telegram monitoring: Waiting for a breach notification is too late. Organisations need continuous threat intelligence monitoring to catch traded credentials before Initial Access Brokers can sell them to ransomware affiliates.

Passwords were once the keys to the castle. Today, they are a liability heavily traded on the dark web. As we look ahead, the future of enterprise security relies on verifying behavior, not just a string of characters.