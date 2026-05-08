Industry leaders on the cusp of quantum AI

As the supply chain to support quantum hardware stabilises, many experts anticipate that this emerging technology will be popularised and production-ready by the early 2030s.

Some assume that means benefitting from quantum now is out of the question, according to a SAS survey.

But quantum AI is a new, powerful approach that runs machine learning algorithms on existing quantum hardware.

In practice, applying quantum AI can look like helping organisations accomplish hours-long tasks in minutes, or rendering problems once considered impossible to realise on existing hardware.

It can also look like calibrating models to learn efficiently on less data, bolstering stability over time – and much more.

A 2025 SAS survey of more than 500 global leaders across industries on quantum AI found that high cost of implementation ranked as the number one barrier to adoption, followed by lack of understanding or knowledge.

That’s changed in 2026, with barriers to quantum AI adoption in 2026 ranked as follows:

Uncertainty around practical, real-world uses.

High cost of implementation.

Lack of trained personnel.

Lack of knowledge or understanding.

Limited availability of quantum AI solutions.

Lack of clear regulatory guidelines.

What is quantum AI, and why do organisations want to use it?

SAS defines classical and quantum computing as a spectrum: with proven classical computing on one end; and experimental and exponentially more powerful quantum computing on the other.

Many industry and business problems fall somewhere in the middle, with a hybrid approach splitting workloads: quantum processing and classical processing each doing what they do best.

“Organisations of all sizes are eager to develop intellectual property – their original, patented approach to quantum AI – so they’ll be ready as the technology comes of age,” says Bill Wisotsky, principal quantum architect at SAS.

“Despite continued strong interest, leaders are understandably proceeding with caution, and they don’t want to go all-in on expensive quantum investments they fear may not result in worthwhile use cases and solved problems.

“SAS is working to level the playing field, establishing real-world use cases for today, and ensuring that customers can get a piece of the quantum pie tomorrow.”

How can customers prepare for the quantum economy?

“This survey illuminates what SAS experts were already seeing in the market: that leaders are excited to use quantum, but the barriers to entry have been too high, and that requires a solution,” says Amy Stout, head of quantum product strategy at SAS.

“SAS is excited to give a sneak peek of SAS Quantum Lab, a hands-on playground to learn and innovate for real-world ROI.”

What will be possible with quantum AI?

At the conclusion of the survey, respondents had the option to answer a write-in question; if they were currently working on quantum, what use cases did they hope to achieve, or what business problem would they like to solve?

Responses included the following:

To enhance the accuracy of fraud detection systems in financial serves, enabling more efficient identification of complex transaction patterns.

To optimise 5G network path traffic in real-time.

To accelerate molecular simulation and the drug discovery process for new therapeutic candidates.

For supply chain distribution and to optimise logistics problems.

To improve machine learning workflows with a focus on predictive modeling for customer behaviour.

To train large language models for natural language processing tasks, reducing the time and resources for model optimisation.

“If you’re ready to explore quantum AI, we’re ready to work with you,” says Wisotsky. “Bring your ideas, and our experts will help determine if and how quantum AI can be incorporated in ways that are valuable, safe and sensible.”