WASPA partners to host Telemedia conference

WASPA is partnering with World Telemedia to host the Telemedia Johannesburg conference, exhibition and networking program alongside the WASPA AGM and Sports Day.

The event comes at a time when sub-Saharan Africa, one of the most dynamic mobile-led regions, is seeing significant growth in mobile money, carrier billing, digital content and messaging.

This is driving opportunities for merchants, aggregators, fintech providers and technology partners.

“Africa is not copying and pasting digital and telco solutions,” says Anzelle Robertson, head of strategy at World Telemedia. “We are at the forefront of some the most exciting innovations in the industry.”

Telemedia Johannesburg will bring stakeholders together for two days of conference, workshops, exhibition and networking designed to support learning, connection and commercial outcomes.

The event will include the official WASPA AGM and the WASPA Sports Day featuring golf and lawn bowls.

“ The event promises to be a melting pot of promising talent and executive leadership alike, and South Africa is proudly playing host to the continent and our guests from more than 19 countries globally,” Robertson adds.

Content will include WASPA insight into the evolution of self-regulation and sessions focused on carrier billing, regulatory readiness, messaging and fraud prevention.

The event kicks off on 1 June with welcome drinks at the Houghton Hotel. This will be following by two days of conference, also at the Houghton Hotel, and ends on 4 June with a Sports Day at the Killarney Country Club.

A stellar speaker line-up includes local, regional and global experts: