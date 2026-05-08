Zebra Technologies celebrates 10 years of PartnerConnect

Zebra Technologies is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Zebra PartnerConnect programme.

It was launched in 2016, unifying Zebra’s global channel partners under a single, comprehensive programme designed to foster growth, profitability and success for the entire ecosystem.

For more than 10 000 active channel partners globally, PartnerConnect provides a model for partner advancement, equipping resellers, distributors, independent software vendors (ISVs), systems integrators (SIs), alliances and solution partners with the tools and resources necessary to grow their businesses and increase profitability.

“Partners are integral to how we solve problems and add value for our customers, with solutions that digitise, automate and embed intelligence into frontline operations,” says Greg Williams, vice-president: channel EMEA at Zebra Technologies. “The PartnerConnect Programme reinforces our channel-first business strategy and the curated ecosystem needed for the modern customer journey and AI transformation.”

The programme structure complements numerous business models, providing differentiated rewards that help partners succeed and showcase their unique capabilities in the market. This powerful combination of Zebra’s solutions and the specialised expertise of its partners has resulted in a decade of innovation across connected frontline, asset visibility and automation solutions.

Over the last 10 years, the PartnerConnect programme has evolved to empower partners and adapt to market needs. Key milestones include:

Introduction of strategic specialisations: The programme expanded to include specialised tracks for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) and the public sector. It also features tracks for emerging technologies like RFID and machine vision, enabling partners to develop and showcase their expertise in key vertical markets.

Prestigious industry recognition: The programme’s success is consistently recognised by the industry, recently earning a prestigious 5-star rating in the 2026 CRN® Partner Programme Guide.

Expansion of the partner ecosystem: The programme drives a collaborative environment where partners work together, combining their unique expertise to create more comprehensive and powerful solutions that solve the complex needs of the customer.

The programme helps partners leverage Zebra’s portfolio of hardware, software, and automation solutions.