Business Analyst at Sabenza IT & Recruitment

We are seeking an experienced Business Analyst to join a dynamic team and drive business transformation through effective requirements analysis, stakeholder collaboration, and solution delivery.
Role Purpose
The successful candidate will enable business change by identifying business needs, analysing current and future states, and defining solution requirements to support strategic business objectives. This role requires strong business analysis capability within Agile delivery environments and collaboration across multiple business and technology teams
Key Responsibilities
- Conduct business analysis planning and monitoring for complex enterprise initiatives
- Gather, analyse, and document business and system requirements
- Facilitate stakeholder workshops and requirement elicitation sessions
- Define and manage requirements throughout the project lifecycle
- Perform strategy analysis to support future-state business transformation
- Conduct solution evaluations and recommend improvements
- Create user stories, epics, acceptance criteria, and process models
- Support backlog refinement, prioritisation, and sprint planning
- Collaborate with Product Owners, Developers, QA, UX Designers, and Architects
- Participate in testing, user acceptance testing (UAT), and change management
- Analyse data requirements and map data flows across business processes
- Build and maintain strong stakeholder relationships across all levels of the organisation
Requirements
- Advanced Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree (NQF Level equivalent)
- IT qualification advantageous
- Business Analysis certification (IIBA endorsed preferred)
- SAFe certification advantageous
- 5–8 years’ business analysis experience
- Experience managing multiple IT projects and working on complex business initiatives
Required Skills
- Business Analysis methodologies (BABOK knowledge)
- Agile principles and frameworks
- Process engineering
- Data analysis and business process modelling
- Research methodology
- Business writing and documentation
- Microsoft Office Suite
- Strong stakeholder engagement and facilitation skills
Competencies
- Decision making
- Customer orientation
- Building partnerships
- Continuous improvement
- Initiative and accountability
- Technical and professional expertise
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- SAFe
- Agile
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer: