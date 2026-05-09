Business Analyst at Sabenza IT & Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking an experienced Business Analyst to join a dynamic team and drive business transformation through effective requirements analysis, stakeholder collaboration, and solution delivery.

Role Purpose

The successful candidate will enable business change by identifying business needs, analysing current and future states, and defining solution requirements to support strategic business objectives. This role requires strong business analysis capability within Agile delivery environments and collaboration across multiple business and technology teams

Key Responsibilities

Conduct business analysis planning and monitoring for complex enterprise initiatives

Gather, analyse, and document business and system requirements

Facilitate stakeholder workshops and requirement elicitation sessions

Define and manage requirements throughout the project lifecycle

Perform strategy analysis to support future-state business transformation

Conduct solution evaluations and recommend improvements

Create user stories, epics, acceptance criteria, and process models

Support backlog refinement, prioritisation, and sprint planning

Collaborate with Product Owners, Developers, QA, UX Designers, and Architects

Participate in testing, user acceptance testing (UAT), and change management

Analyse data requirements and map data flows across business processes

Build and maintain strong stakeholder relationships across all levels of the organisation

Requirements

Advanced Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree (NQF Level equivalent)

IT qualification advantageous

Business Analysis certification (IIBA endorsed preferred)

SAFe certification advantageous

5–8 years’ business analysis experience

Experience managing multiple IT projects and working on complex business initiatives

Required Skills

Business Analysis methodologies (BABOK knowledge)

Agile principles and frameworks

Process engineering

Data analysis and business process modelling

Research methodology

Business writing and documentation

Microsoft Office Suite

Strong stakeholder engagement and facilitation skills

Competencies

Decision making

Customer orientation

Building partnerships

Continuous improvement

Initiative and accountability

Technical and professional expertise

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

SAFe

Agile

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:





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