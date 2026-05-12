AI governance market to hit $3,59bn

The global AI governance market size is estimated to reach $3,59-billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 36% from 2026 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

Owing to the increasing benefits of Al, businesses, and governments across the globe are beginning projects to adopt artificial intelligence (Al) and machine learning (ML) technologies and establish themselves as market leaders.

To embrace Al governance solutions, government organizations from many nations are creating councils, new rules and regulations, and frameworks.

The main goals of governments using Al governance solutions are to increase public trust in Al technology and to preserve private information and civil rights. Additionally, several businesses have established committees in partnership with suppliers of Al solutions, academic institutions, and research centers to identify risk issues for Al technology.

Cloud providers progressively implement ethical norms and principles to ensure AI workloads, which are developed and utilised responsibly. Cloud providers work with governing bodies, regulatory agencies, and other organisations to create AI governance frameworks.

These collaborations pool knowledge from several fields to create comprehensive and efficient AI governance frameworks.

Explainability and transparency are critical components of AI governance in healthcare. Healthcare professionals and patients must comprehend how AI algorithms function to enhance patient care.

Healthcare AI governance frameworks strongly emphasise the requirement for concise and open explanations of AI algorithms’ operation. All medical technologies are developed by businesses or through public-private partnerships.

IoT has several applications in healthcare and can improve physician treatment delivery while keeping patients healthy and safe. As a result, there is an increase in demand for Al governance in healthcare, which is projected to fuel the growth of the segment in the future.

North America is one of the early adopters of AI technologies and is predicted to generate substantial prospects for industry growth. For instance, the US national plan has recommended the creation of an AI research & development and implementation framework to assist organisations in integrating ethical considerations into the R&D while maintaining public engagement and better organization marketing.

Additionally, the American government is actively implementing AI governance measures. Following the Department of Defense’s AI strategy aims, the government announced adopting AI ethical standards, easing the moral and legal use of AI systems by the U.S. military and related companies.

Further highlights from the AI Governance Market Report include: