Booking.com opens applications for 2026 Hospitality Growth Programme

Booking.com has opened applications for its 2026 Hospitality Growth Programme.

The programme gives South African accommodation owners in key tourism regions a new opportunity to grow. It also builds on a strong pilot that delivered a 92% participant satisfaction score, 43% growth in turnover and 45 new jobs created in six months.

South Africa welcomed a record 10,5-million international arrivals in 2025. The country is now targeting 15-million a year by 2029. Against that backdrop, the initiative will support historically disadvantaged entrepreneurs in Gauteng, the greater Kruger area and the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

The aim is to help them build sustainable, revenue-generating hospitality businesses and connect to growing tourism demand.

“South Africa has a wealth of untapped tourism potential, particularly in regions where small accommodation providers play a critical role in local economies,” says Bahle Mangali of implementing partner Fetola. “This programme is about giving those entrepreneurs the tools, skills and exposure they need to grow their businesses and participate more fully in the tourism value chain.”

The two-phase programme will support 60 entrepreneurs. It will equip them with practical tools to sharpen operations, strengthen financial resilience and adopt more sustainable practices. Participants will also gain access to networks and partnerships that can unlock new growth opportunities.

The programme is also designed to meet growing demand for authentic, locally rooted travel experiences. “We are seeing increasing interest from travellers who are looking beyond traditional hotspots and actively seeking more authentic stays,” says Mangali. “That creates real opportunity for smaller businesses, if they are positioned correctly and supported with the right tools.”

Accommodation providers with a minimum of two rooms available for short term rental and annual revenues between R100,000 and R5 million are encouraged to apply. While all qualifying applicants will be considered, preference will be given to female entrepreneurs.

The programme will focus on key areas in the greater Kruger region, including Hoedspruit, Phalaborwa, Marloth Park, Malelane, Komatipoort, Hazyview and White River. It will also support businesses along the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, including Durban South, Amanzimtoti, Scottburgh, Port Edward, Margate and Port Shepstone.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with small business development specialist Fetola, which will deliver structured training and mentorship. “This is about more than just individual businesses,” adds Mangali. “When small hospitality enterprises grow, the benefits extend to local communities, job creation and the broader tourism ecosystem.”

Applications close on 1 June 2026. Entrepreneurs can apply via www.fetola.co.za or by emailing hospitalityprogramme@fetola.co.za