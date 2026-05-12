Lack of semantics causes inaccurate AI agents, wasted spending

Neglecting semantics will cause AI agents to be inaccurate and inefficient, exposing organisations to wasted spending and increased data and AI governance vulnerabilities, says Gartner.

AI agents need to understand the context inputs in each step of the agentic workflow to deliver accurate responses at an optimal cost.

Rita Sallam, distinguished vice-president analyst at Gartner, says: “Agentic AI outcomes depend on context including semantic representations of data. Without context – a clear understanding of the specific relationships and rules within an organization’s data – AI agents cannot operate accurately and are far more likely to hallucinate, introduce bias and produce unreliable results.

“Organisations that fail to adopt comprehensive context structures — supported by a robust data layer — will perpetuate data inefficiencies and face heightened financial costs, as well as legal and reputational damage.”

Gartner predicts that, by 2027, organisations that prioritize semantics in AI-ready data will increase their agentic AI accuracy by up to 80% and reduce costs by up to 60%.

The company advises data and analytics (D&A) leaders to establish a context layer as a core component of their D&A infrastructure. Traditional schema-based data models alone no longer suffice for agentic AI because they lack business context and data meaning.

Gartner expects that regulators will demand greater semantic transparency, and boards will increasingly treat semantic governance as both a strategic risk and a competitive opportunity.

“Context with semantic coherence will become a cost-control and trust strategy, not a nice-to-have,” says Sallam. “By reducing errors and increasing trust, semantics will push organizations to budget for semantic capabilities as a non-negotiable foundation.”