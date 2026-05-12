Sage expands developer platform with AI tools

Sage has announced new tools and commercial options designed to make it easier for developers and partners to build, launch and scale solutions across Sage products.

The update introduces a more unified developer experience across Sage Intacct, Sage X3 and Sage Active, giving partners a clearer way to build once, integrate more easily and bring solutions to market faster. For customers, that means quicker access to connected tools, more automated workflows and solutions that fit more closely around how their businesses operate.

Sage also unveiled new AI development tools at Sage Future in San Francisco, including Sage Agent Builder and the AI Gateway. Together, these tools give partners a more structured way to design, test and deploy AI-powered experiences within Sage workflows, including Sage Copilot and Sage Marketplace.

Alongside the new tooling, Sage is introducing more flexible pricing and revenue models, including usage-based pricing and revenue sharing, to help partners grow more predictably as adoption increases.

“These changes are about making it easier for partners to build and grow with Sage,” says Manav Thiara, senior vice-president and technical fellow: data digital services and engineering at Sage.

“We’re simplifying the developer experience across our platform and providing the tools and commercial models that help partners move from idea to impact more quickly, while building solutions that are secure, scalable and ready for real-world use.”