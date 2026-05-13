A seven-nation army couldn’t hold my backlog

By Barry Buck – Anyone who has stood in a Champions League stadium knows the sound. Stomp, stomp, clap. The White Stripes riff converted into a 60 000-person chant before kick-off. There is no better soundtrack for enterprise project queues in 2026. The work keeps coming. The deadlines compress. And somehow, increasingly, the answer is one person.

Here is my actual current workflow for an enterprise project, solo with Claude Code and Roboteur. Attend the briefing. Walk through the process with the business. Convert the Teams transcript into a Process Definition Document and Solution Design Document with diagrams. Generate the presentation. Pitch the solution. Implement. Demo. Capture feedback. Re-implement. UAT. Deploy. Monitor. Produce the executive-ready insights report in PowerPoint. Iterate. Briefing to production in 14 days, alone. Two months ago this took a team of seven.

The influencers are calling this the One-Man Department. Sam Altman and Dario Amodei have publicly predicted that 2026 will produce the first single-person billion-dollar company. The vocabulary has shifted from developer to AI operator. The framing isn’t wrong. It is also not the whole story.

Because while the LinkedIn victory laps roll on, Axios just reported that Uber’s CTO blew his entire 2026 AI budget on token costs alone. Nvidia’s VP of applied deep learning said that, for his team, the cost of compute now exceeds the cost of employees. Anthropic raised prices. When the labs raise prices again, big AI spending shifts from flex to liability overnight, and the seven-nation army you fired comes back as a line item on a different page of the same budget.

Both stories are true at the same time, and the synthesis matters more than either alone. The one-person department works. The cost lock-in is real. What determines which side of the math you land on is the person in the seat. You need a hero – someone with the wisdom and confidence to wield this stack at full capacity, not someone learning on the company’s tab.

Without that hero you are simply paying Anthropic AND failing to clear the queue.

This is what we’re baking into Roboteur Next. Not a tool that promises to replace your team – a hero factory. The conditions under which one practitioner can hold the whole project lifecycle, briefing through deployment, with the platform doing the lift the army used to. The crowd in the stadium isn’t chanting for the technology. It is chanting for the player who knows what to do with the ball.

Stomp. Stomp. Clap. The backlog is yours.

Barry Buck is the chief technology officer of Saucecode and Roboteur architect

www.saucecode.tech