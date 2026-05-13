AI the main focus at this year’s SAP Sapphire

At its annual Sapphire conference, SAP has launched its Autonomous Enterprise which it says will help enhance the world’s most critical business workflows so that humans and AI work together to meet the accelerating demands of global business profitably, strategically and safely.

“For the mission-critical processes of our customers, ‘almost right’ just isn’t good enough,” says Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. “By uniting SAP Business AI Platform with SAP Autonomous Suite, we anchor AI agents in the business processes, data and governance so they can deliver accurate, compliant and secure outcomes – unlocking new sources of revenue and meaningful cost savings.”

The Autonomous Enterprise includes a unified AI platform for building, contextualising and governing agents, an autonomous suite that executes core business operations and a new user experience that redefines how people work with enterprise software.

Introducing SAP Business AI Platform

SAP Business AI Platform is a new foundation for building and deploying enterprise AI grounded in real business context. SAP Business AI Platform now unifies SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP Business Data Cloud, and SAP Business AI into a single, governed environment.

At its core is the SAP Knowledge Graph solution, which gives AI agents a structured map of business entities, processes and relationships across a customer’s SAP landscape. Joule Studio is SAP’s AI-first solution for building enterprise agents, applications and agentic workflows. Developers can build using the no-code, pro-code, and AI frameworks of their choice on SAP-managed infrastructure that is secure, scalable and optimised for enterprise AI.

Building on this foundation, SAP also introduced SAP Autonomous Suite which enables SAP’s existing business applications with AI agents capable of running processes from start-to-finish.

The suite will deploy more than 50 domain-specific Joule Assistants across finance, supply chain, procurement, human capital management and customer experience. These assistants will automate end-to-end processes by orchestrating a subset of over 200 specialised agents to execute precise tasks. For example, the new Autonomous Close Assistant can compress the financial close process from weeks to days by automating journal entries, reconciliation, and error resolution across the entire process.

SAP also launched Industry AI, expanding its deep industry portfolio through seven autonomous solutions that will enable start-to-finish industry processes and embed sector-specific process logic, data models and regulatory requirements.