No moths predicted in crypto wallets

The global crypto wallet market is predicted to reach $100,77-billion by 2033 – a CAGR of 26,6% from 2026 to 2033 – according to a new report by Grand View Research.
Crypto wallets help users store their private keys securely and use them while carrying out any transactions in cryptocurrency. The increasing use of cryptocurrency for individual and commercial use, the growing demand for enhanced security in crypto transactions, the expanding use of smartphones, and Internet penetration are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The growth of the latter two are expected to significantly fuel the demand for crypto wallets.
Internet users worldwide increased from 4 585-million to 4 901-million from 2020 to 2021 and increasing Internet usage is contributing to the adoption of cryptocurrencies across the globe. Users are increasingly adopting crypto wallets to store, receive, and send cryptocurrency which is easily accessible and downloadable software.
Increasing smartphone penetration is driving mobile crypto wallet downloads, thereby contributing to the market’s growth.
The integration of crypto wallets into mainstream financial services is gaining momentum. Traditional banks and financial institutions are recognising the potential of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Consequently, they are exploring partnerships with crypto wallet providers to offer their customers secure access to digital assets.
The Covid pandemic had a positive impact on the crypto wallet industry. In the face of financial extremities and economic meltdowns created due to the pandemic, cryptocurrencies have proved more resilient. During this economic downturn, technologically inclined investors sought cryptocurrencies as a steadier store of value which created a boom in the cryptocurrency market.
Moreover, the rapid digitisation and high-speed Internet infrastructure growth fueled by the pandemic created a rich environment for digital currency.
All these factors are expected to contribute to the growing market for crypto wallets in the future.
Additional highlights from the report include:
- Based on wallet type, the cold wallets segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. With the growing concerns over cyberthreats and the importance of securing cryptocurrency investments, the demand for cold wallets is expected to surge.
- Based on the operating system, the Android segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The flexibility of the Android ecosystem has made it easier for users to access and manage their cryptocurrency holdings. Android crypto wallet apps are available through various app stores and can be easily downloaded and installed on smartphones and tablets.
- Based on application, the remittance segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. Cryptocurrency remittance enables immediate fund transfers in realtime at lower processing fees. Cryptocurrency companies are increasingly offering remittance services to cater to the growing demand from cryptocurrency users. The increasing demand for cryptocurrency is expected to fuel the segment’s growth.
- Based on end users, the individual segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. Global cryptocurrency users increased from 106-million in January 2021 to 295-million in December 2021. The increasing demand for cryptocurrencies for trading, store of value, remittance, and payments is expected to drive the growth of the individual segment.
- Based on region, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market. The region is witnessing a surge in fintech innovation and blockchain-related startups, leading to the development of user-friendly and secure crypto wallet solutions.