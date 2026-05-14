$2,5trn in crypto exposed to quantum attacks

Although several major blockchains started working on quantum security this year, the total value of cryptocurrency exposed to these attacks remains high.

According to data presented by TechGaged.com, none of the world`s 20 largest blockchains is fully quantum-protected yet, leaving more than $2,5-trillion in crypto market value potentially exposed to quantum attacks.

While crypto already has quantum-resistant technology, some major blockchains still haven’t adopted it, leaving parts of the crypto market exposed to quantum threats.

The TechGaged analysis, based on qLABS Research data, shows how much capital could be at risk if these attacks were to become possible today.

Although several major blockchains started actively working on their quantum security plans, none of the top 20 is fully quantum-protected yet, leaving more than $2,5- trillion in crypto potentially exposed.

“Quantum risk is no longer just a theoretical problem for crypto,” says Jastra Kranjec, data PR specialist at TechGaged. “The worrying part is that quantum computing seems to be evolving faster than the crypto industry can adapt. Even the most prepared blockchains still haven’t fully rolled out quantum-resistant protection.”

Only eight major blockchains, including Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Zcash, Bitcoin Cash, Sui, and Hedera, are actively developing quantum-resistant security. Another seven chains, BNB, Hyperliquid, Toncoin, Stellar, Litecoin, MemeCore and Avalanche, have no quantum security plan whatsoever, while five others- Bitcoin, TRON, Dogecoin, Monero and Canton- acknowledge the risk but still have no clear upgrade path.

The dollar-value breakdown looks even more striking. Most crypto exposure, or $1,67-trillion, comes from blockchains that only acknowledge the quantum threat without a clear upgrade plan. Meanwhile, $122,7-billion sits on chains with no public quantum security plans at all, while only $456,5-billion is held on blockchains actively developing quantum protection.

When looked at by chains, Bitcoin leads in quantum exposure with more than $1,6-trillion at risk, or roughly 71% of top-20 L1 capital, no formal quantum migration plan, and proposals currently only discussed among key stakeholders.

However, BNB Chain is the largest major blockchain with no quantum security plan whatsoever, leaving $87,3billion potentially exposed.

The data also show that Hyperliquid, valued at $10,3-billion as of last week, is the only major network with no visible quantum preparation at all, including no clear roadmap, public acknowledgment, or broader discussion around quantum risk.

The qLABS data also revealed a major gap in the crypto space, dividing blockchains that treat quantum attacks as a real threat from those that still see it as a distant problem. As of Q2 2026, only eight major networks are actively working on quantum protection with a combined market cap of $456-billion, meaning that only about one-fifth of the total crypto market is preparing for these attacks.

Cardano ranks as the most quantum-prepared network, backed by years of research and a clearly defined long-term strategy. Ethereum follows with a clear roadmap and active research, while XRP Ledger also ranks among the leaders, with a plan to reach full quantum readiness by 2028. Meanwhile, Solana introduced its own public quantum-readiness roadmap last month, while Zcash, Bitcoin Cash, Sui, and Hedera are also actively testing or developing quantum protection upgrades.

Still, none of these networks is fully quantum-secure yet, showing that quantum computing is moving faster than expected while crypto isn’t keeping up.