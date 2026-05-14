AI-driven personalisation is redefining CX

Despite record investment in digital campaigns, many South African brands are still pushing irrelevant messages that drive opt‑outs instead of engagement.

By Lauren Potgieter, country manager at Infobip

The gap between what customers expect and what many brands deliver has never been wider. Businesses can no longer rely on generic, one‑way communication, as rising customer expectations mean consumers brands to anticipate their needs and engage in ways that feel timely, relevant, and personal.

For CX, marketing and product teams, this has pushed personalisation from a ‘nice to have’ to the core of competitive strategy. This shift toward “intelligent engagement” is being driven by advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly agentic AI, which enables systems to not only analyse data but also autonomously decide, act, and optimise interactions in real-time across channels such as WhatsApp, SMS, and email.

Agentic AI goes beyond simple rules‑based automation by making its own real‑time decisions based on customer context, intent and behaviour. It constantly interprets signals such as browsing activity and sentiment to choose the most effective message, timing, channel and tone.

Unlike linear chatbot scripts, these systems are built for end‑to‑end resolution, cutting unnecessary handovers, lowering cost‑to‑serve and delivering more consistent experiences. Instead of blasting a generic retention SMS, an agentic system can predict churn risk, pick the best channel for that individual and trigger a tailored offer at the moment it is most likely to change their decision.

Complex engagement landscape

South Africa presents a uniquely complex engagement landscape that is digitally active yet highly fragmented across language, device capabilities, income levels, and connectivity. For example, a retailer may need to support a rural feature‑phone user on SMS and a Johannesburg professional on rich WhatsApp journeys. Customers benchmark interactions against the best digital experiences they have had, whether from a global platform or a local fintech app.

As a result, generic, batch-style communication increasingly feels irrelevant and intrusive, with consumers responding far better to appropriate, contextual digital interactions. For businesses, that translates directly into higher churn, higher service costs and weaker campaign ROI. Customers expect real‑time updates, channel flexibility, minimal friction and human support when needed.

This is where agentic AI becomes essential, enabling businesses to navigate diversity at scale, delivering rich, personalised WhatsApp engagement to digitally fluent urban customers, while offering simple, concise SMS communication to those with limited bandwidth. In this environment, relevance is no longer a differentiator; it has become the baseline expectation.

Early intervention

Historically, customer communication has been reactive, responding to complaints and missed payments, which increases service costs. Agentic AI changes this by identifying intent patterns before customers take action. It monitors micro-behaviours to predict outcomes.

Delayed payments can signal an increased risk of default, giving collections teams a chance to intervene before it shows up in impairment metrics or write‑offs. Reduced product usage often indicates rising churn risk, allowing teams to intervene early to protect revenue and lifetime value rather than losing customers silently. Repeated FAQ browsing is a strong signal of confusion that, if left unresolved, can drive up avoidable call volumes and lengthen average handling time in the contact centre.

Instead of waiting for a cancellation request or service complaint, the system can intervene early with context‑appropriate support. Proactive engagement boosts loyalty, reduces avoidable inbound demand, and frees up operational capacity for higher‑value work.

However, the strength of agentic AI is entirely dependent on the quality of the data environment that powers it. Poor data leads to poor decisions, and in customer engagement, that quickly becomes a reputational risk.

In South Africa, compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) makes responsible, transparent data practices the foundation of any AI‑driven personalisation strategy.

Organisations need integrated customer profiles, real‑time data streams, a single view of interactions across all channels, and governance frameworks that enforce strict privacy and access controls so that every AI‑driven decision remains accurate, compliant and worthy of customer trust.

A common misconception is that AI reduces humanity. In reality, agentic AI improves empathy by handling repetitive tasks, allowing humans to focus on what truly matters. For frustrated customers, AI provides context-aware solutions and can escalate issues to a human agent with complete history, eliminating the need for customers to repeat themselves.

Sentiment analysis and tone

Well-designed systems use sentiment analysis, flexible tone and consistent messaging across channels like WhatsApp, SMS, and email. Key safeguards include detecting frustration to trigger escalation, disclosing AI use, ensuring seamless transitions to human agents, and natural-language design. Empathy is achieved through smart automation, not through its absence.

This is where AI‑native orchestration platforms bring personalisation to life at scale by coordinating AI agents, customer data and communication channels in real-time. Rather than relying on disconnected tools, they introduce a unified orchestration layer that connects these elements into a single, intelligent decision‑making environment to deliver truly contextual engagement.

For example, in a retail scenario, a customer browsing products without completing a purchase could trigger multiple coordinated actions. One AI agent identifies high purchase intent, another determines the optimal channel based on past behaviour, while a third generates a personalised offer or reminder.

The orchestration layer ensures this interaction happens at the right moment, on the right channel, with messaging tailored to the individual, resulting in a highly relevant, joined-up experience.

This coordinated, real-time decision-making is what elevates personalisation from simple segmentation to true one-to-one engagement.

With platforms like Infobip’s AgentOS, businesses can deploy autonomous AI agents capable of managing entire customer interactions end‑to‑end across channels, without requiring human intervention at every step.

Importantly, these platforms operate as a network of specialised agents, each with a defined role, orchestrated to work together behind the scenes. While the customer experiences a single, cohesive interaction, multiple agents collaborate in real-time, sharing context and continuously optimising the journey.

By unifying previously siloed systems, the orchestration approach enables businesses to move from reactive, campaign-based communication to proactive, goal-driven engagement that adapts dynamically to each customer’s behaviour and intent.

Over the next few years, the best South African brands will make personalisation feel almost invisible: customers will simply get the right message, in the right tone, on the right channel, at the right time.

To get there, CX and marketing leaders need to focus less on sending more campaigns and more on building the data, orchestration and governance foundations for agentic AI. Those who treat AI as a strategic decision layer for customer engagement, rather than just another tool, will set the benchmark for loyalty and growth in their industries.