Adoption of digitalisation set to boost digital health

The global digital health market is anticipated to reach more than $1,83-trillion by 2033 – at a CAGR of 23,4% from 2026 to 2033, according to Grand View Research.

This market growth will be driven by various factors.

These include the proliferation of smartphones, advancements in Internet connectivity, the development of IT infrastructure, increasing healthcare IT expenditures, overburdened healthcare facilities, a growing shortage of healthcare providers, rising demand for remote patient monitoring services, escalating medical costs, improved accessibility of virtual care services, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Growth will be further propelled by the ongoing trend of digitalisation in healthcare. This trend finds support in expanding public-private partnerships, emerging startups in the healthcare sector, and favourable initiatives undertaken by governments to promote digital health solutions.

Digital health encompasses diverse technologies such as telehealth services, health information technology, and mobile health (mHealth) to enhance communication within healthcare systems, fostering improved interactions between doctors and patients. The relevance of digital health technology has grown significantly, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. These contemporary solutions enhance the patient-doctor relationship and extend preventive disease strategies. Furthermore, they contribute to a shift in healthcare towards value-based treatment, amplifying the accessibility of health information for both patients and healthcare providers.

Furthermore, integrating wearable devices into healthcare reshapes how individuals manage their health.

Wearables like fitness trackers and smartwatches enable continuous monitoring of vital signs, physical activity, and other health metrics. This realtime data empowers individuals to take a proactive role in their well-being and allows healthcare providers to offer personalised preventive care. Companies such as Apple and Fitbit exemplify the success of wearables in the digital health market and emphasise the fusion of technology and health monitoring.

Many nations have adopted telemedicine, remote monitoring platforms, and telehealth services to enable physical interactions among physicians and the patient population.

Therefore, says Grand View, the digital health industry experienced a boost in terms of revenue in 2020 and 2021 which is expected to maintain an upward trajectory in the projected technology life cycle.

The digital health industry is a dynamic space where both established entities and startups compete for prominence, driven by the prospect of improving healthcare accessibility, affordability, and outcomes. Tech and healthcare giants are making ventures into this industry, coexisting with emerging local startups that address specific regional needs and attracting global investment. The growth of AI-powered solutions for patient monitoring and personalised care is evident, with the increasing involvement of healthcare professionals in their development and adoption.

Moreover, various players are actively adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaboration, partnerships, and product launches to maintain a competitive edge.

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