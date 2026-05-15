AI, global uncertainty to top talks at Southern Africa’s leading cyber security event

Geopolitical uncertainty and AI’s impact on the security landscape are expected to top the agenda when over 1,000 cyber security stakeholders gather for the annual ITWeb Security Summit in Johannesburg next month.

The ITWeb Security Summit, renowned as the must-attend gathering for Southern African cyber security professionals, will this year deep dive into a range of new threats impacting organisational resilience. Under the theme ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the event will explore the changing environment and challenging new issues cyber security professionals face.

With the agenda driven by an exceptional advisory board, a key trend to be explored this year is AI, with speakers outlining issues such as deep fake identity threats, how threat actors are using AI now, AI governance, and the role and ROI of AI in cyber security. Regulatory changes and cyber security regulation will also come under scrutiny, as will the latest insights into cyber resilience and the human element.

In international keynote addresses, Joe Tidy, Cyber correspondent at BBC, will expose the rise of sophisticated teenage hacking gangs; Özgür Danisman, Director of solution engineering, CEEMA at Cloudflare, will outline how to future proof your AI strategy; and Glen Leonhard, Director of key management, Cryptomathic, will elaborate on why AI Is increasing cryptographic risk. Tobias Schroedel, IT security expert, computer expert on TV, author and first comedyhacker®, will speak on cybercriminals in the darknet: ransomware and how our data ends up online; and James Dyer, Head of Threat Intelligence at KnowBe4, will talk on ‘When reality lies: deepfakes and the evolution of phishing APT’.

With sector-specific panel discussions over six tracks, and an exhibition area showcasing the latest in cyber security solutions from more than 80 vendors and solution providers, the ITWeb Security Summit also features the 10th annual Security Summit Hackathon and networking receptions. There is also a dedicated CISO programme and practical workshops focused on cyber resilience planning and security roadmaps.

The programme features more than 90 speakers, including leading local and international voices such as:

Allie Mellen, Principal Analyst at Forrester, on industry consolidation and what it means for security strategy

Stephen H. Campbell, CTO of the DISARM Foundation, on the merging of cyber and information warfare

Kerissa Varma, President: Women in Cybersecurity Southern Africa

Cheryl Modise, CISO, Telkom

Celia Mantshiyane, Group CISO, FirstRand

Xolani Lukhele, General Manager: IT Governance, Risk and Security, Transnet SOC Ltd

Alisha Sarabjeeth, Head of Information Security, Mr Price Group

Dr Xolile Sibande, Senior Manager: Information & Cyber Security, Auditor-General of South Africa

Ikes Dindar, Head of Security Architecture & Engineering, Absa Group

Suren Naidoo, Group CISO, Foschini Retail Group

Adele Jones, Lead architect: information security and blockchain, Nedbank

Jason Jordaan, Principal forensic analyst, DFIR Labs

View the full agenda.

Why attend

For South African business, IT and cyber security leaders, the ITWeb Summit presents a unique opportunity to connect with the people and ideas shaping the future of cyber resilience, and see how peers are dealing with the growing pressures of enhancing cyber resilience in a complex environment.

Delegates include:

Business executives and strategists

C-level IT decision-makers – CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and CDOs

Risk and compliance leaders

Cyber security practitioners, from operational to senior level

The ITWeb Security Summit takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from 2–4 June. Seats are filling fast – register today to secure your place.

Under the same theme ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the ITWeb Security Summit Cape Town – the definitive event for cyber security professionals in the Western Cape will get underway at the Century City Conference Centre on 25 – 26 May. Learn more here