Intel partners with McLaren Racing

Intel and McLaren Racing have announced a multi-year, strategic partnership naming Intel Official Compute Partner of the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team, Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, and McLaren F1 Sim Racing Team, delivering advanced computing for AI and high-performance architectures for one of the world’s most technologically demanding sports.

Under the agreement, Intel Xeon and Intel Core Ultra processors will support McLaren’s performance-critical workloads, including computational fluid dynamics, aerodynamic analysis, vehicle-dynamics simulation, race strategy analytics, and the real-time decision systems that connect the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking to every race garage on the global calendar.

Formula 1 racing and IndyCar generate and rely on massive volumes of data – from telemetry and simulation to real-time race strategy – where a difference in milliseconds can determine outcomes. Intel helps McLaren turn that data into actionable insight through a secure, scalable compute foundation spanning high-performance CPUs that support data intensive AI workloads, low latency edge computing, and diverse software platforms.

“Formula 1 racing and IndyCar are some of the ultimate proving grounds for high-performance computing. Intel is proud to be McLaren Racing’s compute partner, and to be part of a team that thrives on precision, speed, and innovation,” sats Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO. “Together, Intel and McLaren will push the boundaries of what’s possible, transforming data into competitive advantage at every turn.”

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, adds: “Performance in IndyCar and Formula 1 racing is driven by technology, and partnering with Intel strengthens our ability to innovate at scale.

“Intel has already been an important part of our technology ecosystem, and their leadership in computing will play a critical role in how we design, build, and race our cars. We’re excited to deepen this relationship even further.”

Intel technologies will be deployed within McLaren Racing’s technology operations, including:

Trackside edge computing to enable real-time analytics and race-day-decision making

Advanced computing to power simulation, aerodynamics, and digital twins

AI platforms to accelerate design cycles and predictive modeling

Together, the companies will co-engineer solutions to improve performance, efficiency, and sustainability.

As part of the partnership, Intel branding will be featured on the McLaren Mastercard F1 Team cars, starting from the Montreal race next weekend. Branding will also appear on the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team cars at this year’s Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C. and at the iconic Indy 500 race in 2027. Next season, Intel branding will also appear on the virtual McLaren F1 Sim Racing Team car and across the on-stage simulator.