Maziv on the move to connect SA

Holding company Maziv says it welcomes ICASA’s decision to approve the licence transfer application of Herotel following its acquisition by Vumatel, stating it’s a definitive step forward in strengthening South Africa’s fibre ecosystem.

Maziv says that as a pioneer of high-speed fibre to the home (FTTH), Vuma has revolutionised digital access by reaching over 2-million homes.

By combining Vuma’s national scale and metropolitan expertise with Herotel’s specialised rural and underserved communities-driven footprint, the group says it is now uniquely positioned to bridge the digital divide.

“Vuma has long been a firm believer in Herotel’s vision, which is why we initially acquired a minority stake several years ago,” says Dietlof Mare, group CEO of Maziv. “The acquisition of the remaining shares is a resounding vote of confidence in Herotel’s long-term value. By combining our capabilities, we can accelerate rollouts and deliver high-quality, affordable fibre to communities that have traditionally been left behind.”

Van Zyl Botha, CEO of Herotel, adds: “Our focus has always been on secondary towns and markets where digital access was inconsistent. Joining forces with Vuma gives us the infrastructure backbone to scale even faster. This transaction creates cross-network opportunities that provide more choices for our customers and ensures that reliable Internet remains an enabler of education and economic growth in every corner of the country.”