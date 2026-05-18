As complexity grows, SASE takes off

The global secure access service edge market size is expected to reach $36,87-billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 22% from 2026 to 2033, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research.

The existing networking technologies are complex and difficult to manage but easy for cybercriminals to intrude. The growing preference for remote working practices, increase in traffic across public clouds, and the rising dependence on data centers are further adding to the data security risks.

At this juncture, the growing demand for ensuring secure access to data and networks is driving the need for advanced network approaches and technologies. The subsequent need for a unified and simplified approach to strengthen network security has resulted in the emergence of SASE.

SASE architecture comprises the capabilities of network security services, such as Zero Trust, FWaaS, and CASB, and software-defined WAN capabilities, combined in a unified platform to help organizations in ensuring easy and secure access to data and networks. SASE architecture simplifies the IT infrastructure and frees organisations from the burden of managing and periodically updating multiple security systems.

SASE architecture also allows organisations to save on the costs incurred on procuring multiple security solutions and helps them in the quick implementation of data protection policies. All such benefits are driving the popularity of SASE frameworks among enterprises.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions on the movement of people imposed by various governments across the world have prompted organisations to switch to a remote working model. However, the remote working model has also triggered challenges related to managing the productivity of a flexible workforce and security governance.

Organisations are also exposed to higher levels of cybersecurity risks than ever. As a result, they are looking forward to implementing robust security frameworks.

The growing need to establish effective security frameworks while ensuring convenient access to information for employees using an integrated approach is expected to drive the adoption of SASE frameworks.

Additional highlights from the Secure Access Service Edge Market Report include: