Data explosion drives ECM growth

The global enterprise content management market size is expected to reach $110,35-billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 13,8% from 2026 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

Soaring need for securing confidential data is triggering the adoption of enterprise content management (ECM) software.

Components of the software include solutions and services such as document management, web content management, records management, document collaboration, and digital rights management. These solutions enable enterprises to reduce their data storage costs and enhance productivity by allowing them to collaborate with employees.

In North America, availability of advanced IT infrastructure and presence of prominent IT giants such as IBM and Microsoft is poised to drive the adoption of enterprise content management software. Latin American and MEA are projected to witness considerable growth over the coming years owing to growing preference of enterprises for cloud and rising need for IT services by the government sector.

However, vendor dependence and high cost of maintenance are likely to hamper the growth of the market. To overcome this, ECM providers may offer flexibility to enterprises and low-cost maintenance services for gaining credence among organisations.

Highlights from the Enterprise Content Management Market Report include: