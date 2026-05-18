How corporate cyberattacks inflate your grocery bill

When a major brand – be it a retailer or logistics firm – experiences a ransomware attack, consumers see a headline and assume it’s a corporate problem that executives and IT teams fix and move on from.

What is far less visible is how the cost of that cyberattack can move through the economy long after systems are restored.

The delays, recovery costs, higher insurance premiums, reputational damage, and new (unplanned) security expenses all become part of the cost of doing business – but over time these costs find their way into the price of everyday goods and services that every South African pays for, says Richard Ford, group CTO at Integrity360.

South African household budgets are already stretched, which makes any potential price increase worthy of closer attention, according to Ford.

Statistics South Africa recently reported a relatively comfortable year-on-year consumer price inflation (CPI) rate of 3,1% in March, up modestly from the 3,0% recorded in February. Yet, the South African Reserve Bank now expects that rate to surge due to energy supply-side shocks because of the war in the Middle East. Potential interest rate increases aside, South Africans are in for renewed pressure on their wallets – there’s little wiggle room for other cost pressures to be painlessly absorbed.

Ford says the public often feels the impact of cyber disruption without necessarily seeing the chain of events behind it.

“Consumers may not know the names of logistics or supply chain providers, but they feel the impact when those organisations are disrupted,” he says. “A cyber incident upstream can delay goods, increase costs, and reduce availability making cyber resilience a direct contributor to everyday affordability and economic stability.”

The hidden surcharge behind disruption

According to IBM, the average direct cost of a data breach in South Africa hit around R40-million in 2025. But the full, direct and indirect cost of a breach often goes beyond the immediate ransom demand and disruption, and quickly adds up – then ripples outward if the affected business sits inside a critical supply chain.

According to Integrity360s 2026 Cyber Trends and Predictions Report, the average recovery time from major attacks now runs about 32 days. That’s 32 days of at least partially disrupted operations that can incur material revenue losses.

“A transport company whose systems are offline may delay stock reaching stores, while a retailer may struggle to process orders or manage cold-chain logistics, absorb penalties or pay more to keep shelves stocked,” Ford explains. “None of these costs appear on a till slip as a ‘cyber surcharge’, but they can still influence the final price consumers pay.”

The Competition Commission’s 2026 Cost of Living Report highlights how essential household costs are shaped by multiple connected pressures across food, electricity, water, housing, and transport. Its work on food price monitoring also tracks how prices move from farm to retail, which is where cyber disruption could especially create added pressure. As attacks become more frequent and expensive, insurers are demanding stronger controls and pricing risk more carefully.

Ford says this is a significant development.

“Rising cyber insurance premiums by themselves are becoming a material line item on the balance sheet, particularly for organisations in high-risk sectors,” he says. “As insurers demand stronger controls and increase premiums, those costs inevitably flow through the business and, in many cases, into the final price of services.”

Defending the value chain

For businesses, the answer is to build a mature approach to cyber resilience before disruption can reach their customers.

“The most effective hedge is proactive resilience: simplifying security architecture; improving detection and response capabilities; and aligning controls to actual business risk,” says Ford. “Organisations that demonstrate strong cyber maturity not only reduce the likelihood of costly incidents, but are also in a better position to negotiate insurance premiums and avoid passing costs on to customers.”

A cyber resilience-first approach means understanding where the business is most exposed, which suppliers are critical to operations, how quickly incidents can be detected, and whether recovery plans have been tested in realistic conditions. It also means looking beyond the organisation’s own walls because a business may have strong internal controls, but still be exposed through a supplier, logistics partner, software provider, or outsourced service.

Viewed this way, cybersecurity sits at the heart of the value chain that keeps goods moving, services running, and prices as stable as possible. For consumers, the connection may be invisible, but for businesses it should never be ignored.