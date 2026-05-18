HPE appoints two global distributors

HPE has named Ingram Micro and TD Synnex as its two global distribution partners as the company moves to a unified distribution model.

HPE believes that the scale and expertise of two global distributors, complemented by regional and specialist distributors, will help maximise partner capabilities and expand cross-sell opportunities, particularly for the HPE Networking portfolio.

HPE will help both distributors build greater expertise across networking, cloud, and AI, making it easier for partners to create solutions and capture new opportunities across the full HPE portfolio.

“HPE has always believed in the power of distribution to extend our reach, accelerate innovation, and deliver value to customers across the entire HPE portfolio,” says Simon Ewington, senior vice-president: channel and partner ecosystem at HPE.

“With Ingram Micro and TD Synnes as our global distribution partners, augmented by a strong mix of regional and specialist distributors, we’re building a simpler, more scalable model that supports long-term success for our partners and customers.”

Eric Kohl, vice-president: global networking and security at Ingram Micro, says: “As HPE evolves toward a more unified global distribution model, Ingram Micro is proud to be selected as a global distribution partner. Together, we will help partners accelerate time to value using our Xvantage™ platform, delivering consistent enablement, flexible procurement and financing options, and the operational scale needed to support customers across HPE’s end-to-end portfolio.”

Sergio Farache, chief strategy and technology officer at TD Synnex, adds: “TD Synnex is honoured to be chosen as one of HPE’s two global distribution partners and to expand our longstanding relationship.

“This unified model creates a clearer, more consistent path for partners to build, sell, and support solutions across HPE’s portfolio. By combining HPE innovation with TD SYNNEX’s global logistics, partner services, and digital enablement, we’ll help partners across our global footprint scale their practices, accelerate adoption, and deliver outcomes for customers, while continuing to benefit from the local expertise and market proximity that make the channel strong.”

In the months ahead, HPE will continue working at the country level to identify the right mix of distribution partners to support its long-term priorities, ensuring the model reflects regional needs while maintaining global consistency. HPE will continue to engage partners throughout the transition and share country updates as decisions are finalised.