Red Hat launches agentic AI developer tools

Red Hat has announced expanded capabilities across its developer portfolio specifically built for the requirements of AI agents. Through the newly-available Red Hat Desktop and enhancements to Red Hat Advanced Developer Suite, Red Hat intends to smooth the transition from agents running locally on developer workstations to production-scale deployments across the hybrid cloud.

With today’s general availability of Red Hat Desktop, Red Hat is providing commercial support for the Red Hat build of Podman Desktop, creating a more reliable foundation for local container and AI development. Red Hat Desktop also includes capabilities for isolated AI agent sandboxing, an initiative designed to help developers execute and test autonomous agents in a protected sandbox on their local hardware, preventing unverified agent actions from affecting the host OS.

Red Hat Advanced Developer Suite also adds new capabilities, including a trusted software factory, Red Hat Trusted Libraries and AI-driven exploit intelligence to modernise security across the software supply chain. These new features use AI to determine if known vulnerabilities in generated code are relevant to a specific application runtime, allowing developers to prioritise remediation based on actual risk.

As the volume of AI-generated code increases, developers need a workflow that balances local experimentation with enterprise-grade deployment. Whether developers start locally with Red Hat Desktop or in a cloud-based development environment via Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces, they receive the same consistency and governance required for enterprise production.

By unifying these environments and transitioning to production scale with Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat enables teams to treat AI agents as tier-one applications. This approach provides a security-driven path to production, enabling developers to move from experimental local sandboxes to verified, scalable innovation across the hybrid cloud.