Telco regulators chart course for resilient, inclusive digital future

Telecommunications regulators from around the world have endorsed a comprehensive set of guidelines to navigate digital challenges and opportunities at the Global Symposium for Regulators 2026 (GSR-26) in Ankara.

The new guidelines – 2026 Best Practice Guidelines: Regulatory Governance Essentials – are a digital regulation toolkit to address emerging technologies, infrastructure resilience, youth safety, disaster management, and the persistent global digital divide.

Organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the annual symposium issues guidelines to help regulators govern the complex digital market with clarity, evidence, and coherence.

“Regulators today must do more than oversee markets – they must shape the conditions for innovation, investment and meaningful connectivity,” says ITU secretary-general Doreen Bogdan-Martin. “At GSR-26, regulators rose to the challenge of navigating these new, fast-moving digital frontiers with confidence, agility and trust.”

A blueprint for digital transformation

The regulatory guidelines endorsed at GSR-26 outline innovative approaches to advance evidence-based regulation, stronger cross-sector coordination, responsible experimentation, and regional and international cooperation.

In support of the guidelines, the ITU also presented new tools to support sustainable digital development for all:

Connectivity Planning Platform – for governments to plan, prioritise and accelerate the deployment of digital infrastructure.

Global Economic Model and Study Tool – to help regulators assess the socio-economic impact of connectivity investments.

Digital Readiness Framework – to evaluate the maturity of legal, policy and governance frameworks for digital transformation.

“Regulatory perspective for satellite communications to connect underserved communities” – a report identifying mechanisms to leverage satellite technology for universal and meaningful connectivity, particularly for vulnerable populations and public facilities.

“The 2026 Best Practice Guidelines reflect our shared commitment to fostering resilient, inclusive and future-ready digital ecosystems,” says Ömer Abdullah Karagözoğlu, chair of GSR-26 and president of Türkiye’s Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK). “In a world shaped by rapid technological transformation, it is essential to have international cooperation, adaptive regulation, and shared responsibility to ensure that digital innovation benefits all societies.”