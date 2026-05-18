Western Cape AI Cluster aims to support innovation

The South African AI Association and the Western Cape government have launched a new provincial AI Cluster collaboration.

The Western Cape AI Cluster (WCAIC) will research, support and grow the artificial intelligence opportunity in the province as well as engaging with relevant stakeholders on key themes such as AI policy, responsible AI, governance, infrastructure, AI factories and sovereign AI.

Forming part of the Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) Technology Ecosystem Enablement Programme, WCAIC seeks to strengthen the province’s innovation ecosystem and play a pivotal role in advancing the AI technology sector. The collaboration will run for a period of three years and aim to create an impactful and sustainable AI ecosystem.

Dr Nick Bradshaw, chairman of the South African AI Association, comments: “The WC AI Cluster will broadly follow the key tenants of the globally-recognised Tech Cluster Model to create and orchestrate a robust AI ecosystem. This initiative is part of the province’s broader ambition to strengthen innovation, foster collaboration and unlock investment opportunities across key tech sub-sectors such as AI which aligns with SA AI Association’s vision and mission.

“We see the US, China, Europe and Middle East already spending heavily on AI as they gear up business, citizens and society to embrace the AI opportunity and this forms a key part of the goals of the WCAIC collaboration.”

WCAIC will be a collaborative multi-stakeholder vehicle geared to identify and achieve common objectives in a coherent manner and to help promote, co-ordinate and share opportunities that will result in jobs, FDI and regional growth as well as presenting the Western Cape as a globally significant AI Tech Hub.

It will also convene a new annual AI conference called Activate SA to be held in Cape Town from 25 to 27 August 2026.

Bradshaw adds: “Sovereign AI and the soon-to-be-launched AI factory in Cape Town South Africa is a big theme the WCAIC will engage on. It is a globally significant challenge for nations, provinces, cities & municipalities to develop, deploy and govern AI systems independently.

“Our aim is to help guide and showcase infrastructure, data and models that will benefit everyone, not just a few, so Citizen AI is a key component. We also need to find the brightest minds solving the hardest problems and match them to early-stage capital and AI compute services.

“Ultimately we want to develop a ‘success blueprint’ other provinces can use.”