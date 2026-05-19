Africa must scale the right AI to unlock growth

Organisations across Africa are demonstrating strong intent in adopting artificial intelligence (AI) but are falling behind global leaders in translating that ambition into measurable returns.

PwC’s latest AI performance research shows widespread experimentation, yet only moderate progress in scaling AI and using it to drive growth and reinvention.

“Africa’s challenge is both adopting AI at scale and implementing it fast enough to remain competitive. While more than 82% of organisations are running AI pilots, this is not yet translating into enterprise-wide impact. The organisations that will win are not those running the most pilots, but those that scale the right AI to transform how they create value,” says Dion Shango, PwC Africa CEO.

Many organisations continue to treat AI as a series of isolated experiments. While this approach builds capability, it does not deliver transformation. Without scale, AI remains incremental rather than a driver of sustained value creation.

Expanding AI beyond efficiency

In Africa, early AI benefits are concentrated on cost reduction and productivity gains. Globally, however, leading organisations are applying AI to create new revenue streams, redesign value chains, and reposition their businesses for growth.

“Focusing AI only on efficiency is a narrowing strategy. The real opportunity lies in using AI to unlock growth, expand into underserved markets, and create entirely new business models,” says Olufemi Osinubi, consulting and risk services leader at PwC West Market.

Unlocking value through convergence

Industry convergence remains one of Africa’s most underutilised AI opportunities. Compared to global leaders, organisations in the region are less likely to collaborate across sectors to unlock new value pools.

“Africa’s structural complexity – fragmented markets, infrastructure gaps, and a growing youth population—positions it well for AI-enabled convergence, if organisations design for ecosystems rather than sectors,” says Christopher Ogirri, chief AI officer at PwC Nigeria.

Many of Africa’s most pressing challenges—such as financial inclusion, energy access, and healthcare—are inherently cross-sector. AI enables organisations to address these ecosystem challenges, yet adoption of this approach remains limited.

Foundations gap constrains scaling

Scaling AI requires strong foundations, including trusted data, modern technology architecture, and clear governance frameworks.

Mark Allderman, Africa cloud and digital leader at PwC South Africa, highlights that without these elements, organisations struggle to move beyond experimentation and realise consistent returns. Gaps in investment, data modernisation, cloud adoption, and access to AI talent continue to constrain progress.

Only 32% of organisations believe their AI investment is sufficient, underscoring the need for more focused and intentional investment.

Workforce readiness: a competitive advantage

A key strength for Africa is its workforce readiness. PwC’s research shows that 64% of workers are already using AI in their roles, reflecting strong openness to adoption.

“The workforce is ahead of the organisation in many cases. Employees are ready to use AI, but leaders are still building trust in AI-driven decisions. Bridging that gap is critical to scaling adoption,” says Laolu Akindele, partner: technology consulting at PwC Kenya.

Turning ambition into impact

While ambition is strong, it must be matched with decisive action. Organisations need to prioritise growth-oriented use cases, focus investment on high-value opportunities, and build the foundations required to scale AI effectively.

They must also recognise the advantage already within their organisations. Workforce openness to AI presents a powerful accelerant, but requires investment in skills, trust, and decision-making frameworks to translate into real impact. At the same time, organisations will need to look beyond traditional industry boundaries and use AI to solve cross-sector challenges and unlock new value pools.

“Turning AI ambition into measurable impact requires focus and discipline. Leaders must invest with intent, prioritise growth, and create the conditions for AI to scale—combining strong foundations with workforce readiness and ecosystem thinking,” says Christiaan Nel, AI Africa leader at PwC South Africa.

A turning point for AI-driven growth

Africa stands at a critical inflection point in its AI journey. The intent, workforce readiness, and early adoption are in place. However, without decisive execution, the gap between Africa and global AI leaders risks widening.

The strategic choice is clear: use AI to defend today’s margins, or to shape tomorrow’s markets. The organisations that act decisively now will define the next phase of growth across the continent.