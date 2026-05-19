African startups rewrite the AI playbook

Kenya’s emergence as a leading African tech investment hub will come into sharp focus this week as the continent’s most ambitious startups take centre stage at East Africa’s largest tech and AI event in Nairobi, bringing technology that ranges from AI running on a $5 server to real-time sign language translation.

Kenya attracted $1,04-billion in tech investment in 2025, a 72 percent year-on-year surge that places Nairobi at the centre of Africa’s venture capital ecosystem. Reflecting that momentum, game-changing startups will gather at AI Everything x Gitex Kenya alongside more than 100 investors from over 20 countries managing more than $50-billion in assets, positioning the event as Africa’s launchpad for next-gen AI and technology ventures.

The event will debut from 20–21 May 2026 at Kenyatta International Convention Centre, where the continent’s most ambitious founders will also compete in the Supernova Challenge, Africa’s leading equity-free startup pitch competition. Below is a selection of the startups whose work defines what African AI looks like in 2026.

Building a natively intelligent database on a $5 server

Aphorion Labs from Kenya will demonstrate HeatherDB, ‘the world’s first natively intelligent database’, built on “storage-shaped intelligence.” At the event, the company will run production-grade AI workloads on a Raspberry Pi and a $5 server, challenging the conventional AI model reliant on expensive GPUs and large-scale infrastructure.

Founded by Edwin Nguthiru, Aphorion is building foundational AI systems in Nairobi and shipping them globally. “For too long, Africa has been a consumer of AI built elsewhere,” says Nguthiru. “Aphorion Labs is positioning Africa as a producer of foundational AI systems, designed here, built here, and relevant globally. This event is where that new chapter starts.”

Real-time sign language translation via 3D avatars

Signvrse is an AI-powered sign language accessibility platform, enabling Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities to access healthcare, education, government services, and digital experiences through intelligent 3D avatar-based sign language translation.

Founded by Elly Savatia, the platform combines speech recognition, natural language processing, generative AI, and 3D avatar technology to help organizations build more inclusive digital systems while bridging communication barriers for Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities across Africa.

Signvrse has received several recognitions, including the Presidential Innovation Award 2024, the Commonwealth Innovation Awards 2023, being named Runner-Up at the 2025 Microsoft Imagine Cup 2025, and selection into the Google.org Accelerator: Generative AI 2025 cohort.”

Savatia says: “By combining speech recognition, natural language processing, and generative AI with real-time 3D avatar translation, we are helping organisations build more inclusive digital systems at scale while addressing a critical accessibility gap across the region.”

ML-powered cross-border payments tackle fraud and settlement

Nigeria-based Strait Sahara is exhibiting straitPay, a machine-learning-powered cross-border payments platform engineered to address the three biggest friction points in African payments: fraud, compliance, and settlement delays.

With mobile money more advanced in Kenya than almost anywhere else on the continent, and with SMEs actively seeking scalable payment infrastructure, Nairobi is Strait Sahara’s strategic entry point into an East African market that recorded US$806 billion in mobile money transaction value in 2025.

Kele Okafor, straitPay founder, says: “We did not start with a pitch deck. We started by making the corridor work. Nigeria to Ghana and Ghana to Nigeria are already processing transactions. straitPay is how we bring that proven infrastructure to a broader market; faster, smarter, and fully digital. Kenya and Uganda are next. We are in Nairobi because East Africa is not a future ambition for us. The groundwork is already being laid.”

AI-powered construction planning

Nairobi-based Joritu is modernising construction across East Africa by combining advanced machinery with AI-driven planning and execution tools. Construction is one of the continent’s largest employers and one of its least digitised sectors. Joritu is building the infrastructure layer that changes that, with AI Everything x Gitex Africa offering a pathway to accelerate machinery acquisition and expand its AI tooling through investor relationships.

Ian Ndiritu, business operations lead at Joritu, says: “Through technology-enabled wall solutions, smart planning tools, and precision workflows, we are helping clients achieve faster project delivery, improved quality, and lower operational costs. As urbanisation accelerates across East Africa, we see significant opportunity to modernise the construction sector with scalable, data-driven solutions tailored for the region.

“Construction is one of the most important sectors driving Africa’s growth, yet many workflows across the industry remain highly fragmented and inefficient,” he says. “At Joritu, we are focused on modernising construction through a combination of advanced machinery, intelligent coordination systems, and AI-driven planning tools designed for the realities of the African market.”

Turning visual data into interactive audio

Victor Wanja Innovations Hub (VWIH), a Kenyan AI company, will officially unveil AuraLearn, a proprietary Computer Vision and AI platform designed to make complex visual content accessible to visually impaired students.

Where conventional screen readers can only process text, AuraLearn interprets macroeconomic charts, STEM diagrams, and other high-value visual data, translating them into interactive spatial audio that allows students to interrogate the information in real-time.

At the event, VWIH will launch its B2B integration architecture, built for university Learning Management Systems (LMS) across Africa and the Global South, and host live prototype demonstrations for institutional buyers and investors at its exhibition pod. The platform is backed by the Innovate Now Incubation Program and supported by cloud infrastructure from Microsoft Founders Hub.

Victor Kariuki Wanja, founder and CEO of VWIH, says: “The future of the global economy is in data, but right now, heavy visual data is a locked door for visually impaired minds. Legacy tech just scratches the surface with text. We built AuraLearn to render complex, high-value visual content into interactive audio so students can actually interrogate the data themselves. We are stepping onto the GITEX stage to show the world that the enterprise infrastructure solving global digital exclusion is being coded right here in Kenya.”