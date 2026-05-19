Creative ways to retain talent on a budget

South African companies are rethinking how they reward employees as economic pressure continues to squeeze both businesses and households. Instead of relying on salary increases, many employers are turning to more creative, benefits-driven strategies to support staff while managing costs.

Persistent inflation, fuel volatility, and global uncertainty have limited employers’ ability to increase salaries meaningfully. While there were signs of easing at the start of 2026, renewed global headwinds have kept pressure firmly in place.

According to Muhammed Goolab, exco member at the South African Reward Association (SARA), this is driving a fundamental shift in reward thinking.

“Households are under strain, and employers are constrained,” says Goolab. “As a result, companies are using benefits more strategically to support employees without increasing fixed payroll costs.”

Smarter, more targeted support

Employers are redesigning reward strategies to deliver practical, targeted value. Financial wellbeing programmes, healthcare options, and voluntary benefits are becoming central to helping employees navigate rising living costs.

Some organisations, for example, now allow employees to access a portion of their earned salary before month-end to deal with emergencies—reducing the need for high-interest debt.

Others are offering structured financial support, employee assistance programmes, and discounted services to improve financial resilience and retention.

Non-cash benefits gaining ground

With salary increases often failing to keep pace with inflation, non-cash benefits are playing an increasingly important role.

“When inflation is driven by essentials like food and fuel, salary increases are quickly eroded,” Goolab explains. “Well-designed benefits can offer greater real value by reducing financial pressure and improving overall wellbeing.”

In some sectors, particularly financial services, companies are leveraging their own product offerings, providing employees with preferential rates on home loans, vehicle finance, banking, and insurance.

In addition, partnerships with third-party providers are enabling access to discounted goods such as appliances and other household essentials, helping employees stretch their income further.

Flexibility matters more than ever

Flexible, low-cost benefits are also proving highly effective. Hybrid work, flexible hours, and additional leave remain in high demand as employees look to manage commuting costs and time pressures.

Mechanisms such as allowing employees to buy or sell leave days are gaining traction, giving staff the option to unlock additional cash or increase time off depending on their needs.

“Employees want benefits that reflect their lived reality,” says Goolab. “That includes flexibility, transparency, wellness support, and opportunities for growth.”

Many employers are also investing in financial wellbeing programmes to help employees make better financial decisions and build long-term resilience.

The risk of getting it wrong

However, cutting benefits without considering employee wellbeing can backfire.

“In a high-cost environment, reducing benefits can quickly erode trust and engagement,” Goolab warns. “That creates longer-term risks for retention and productivity.”

Clear communication is therefore critical. Employees need to understand the full value of their total reward package.

“In a low-growth, high-cost environment, benefits have become a total reward superpower,” he concludes. “Organisations that align benefits with real economic needs and communicate them effectively will stand out, even without large salary increases.”