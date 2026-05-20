Semigration is not all about Cape Town

While we often think of semigration as people moving to South Africa’s coastal areas in pursuit of a happier, healthier lifestyle, the current data reveals a more complex reality, according to new research from Sentinel Homes.

“Many assume that people want to get away from Gauteng, so it may surprise them to discover that the province remains the country’s largest net recipient of internal migration,” says Renier Kriek, MD at Sentinel Homes. “A lot of ink has been spilled these past few weeks analysing ’reverse semigration’, but that is not something that exists and it is not a shorthand descriptor that provides meaningful insight into any current market trends.”

That doesn’t mean semigration is over or reversing, but rather evolving. So, where are semigrating South Africans heading next, and what are the new hot spots?

What’s changing

Semigration has driven up the demand for housing in popular destinations like Cape Town, where new property supply is slow and construction space limited.

Consequently, these areas have become more densely populated and property prices less affordable, prompting aspiring buyers and existing residents to look elsewhere.

“As a result, semigration is becoming more diversified rather than focused on a new, narrow set of hotspots,” says Kriek.

Does this mean that, as coastal hotspots become saturated, inland towns will become more attractive? Well, it depends, Kriek adds.

As affordability deteriorates in coastal areas due to the increased demand, some future semigrants will definitely consider locations away from the coast and primary nodes.

However, inland towns will still need to satisfy the drivers of semigration which include reliable services, economic access, and a reasonable quality of life. “Smaller, poorly serviced towns would naturally be avoided,” says Kriek.

Factors driving semigrants to inland locations

Population data shows that Gauteng has been the main attractor of net inward migration all along, supported largely by employment-seeking and younger households. Its high commercial and industrial activity underlines the attraction of economic opportunity, even when lifestyle considerations play a greater role in household decision-making.

Housing and lifestyle affordability is the most immediate driver. As coastal property prices rise faster than incomes, inland locations that offer materially better value – particularly for family housing – are becoming more attractive.

Some secondary coastal towns, such as St Helena Bay or Langebaan, have also benefited from affordability-driven semigration. However, affordability alone is not enough, and infrastructure reliability has become a baseline requirement. This includes telephony and Internet access, electricity, water, healthcare, and schooling.

“While semigrants are unlikely to sacrifice these must-haves just to avoid coastal congestion, they could certainly be drawn to inland locations that offer them,” says Kriek.

Remote and hybrid work remain important enablers, especially for skilled professionals, but they do not eliminate the need for access to employment centres. This helps explain why economic hubs like Gauteng continue to draw people despite the allure of remote work.

From anecdotal evidence, remote work seems to be broadly declining anyway as more employers insist on workers returning to the office. So, this driver of semigration may be more limited in the future.

Energy resilience and digital connectivity are increasingly influential. “Inland towns with strong fibre networks and dependable private or municipal energy solutions are better positioned to attract mobile households,” says Kriek.

Inland regions best positioned for the next phase

Rather than identifying specific towns, the next phase of semigration is more likely to favour regional hubs and secondary cities with diversified local economies, established service infrastructure, and good transport links.

Inland nodes located within reasonable proximity of major metros – particularly those connected to Gauteng – are likely to benefit more than remote towns. “These areas offer a balance between affordability and access to opportunity which is becoming increasingly important as households reassess their priorities,” says Kriek.

Looking ahead

Semigration in South Africa is no longer a simple coastal-versus-inland story. It is increasingly segmented by income level, life stage, and employment needs. While coastal saturation may redirect some demand, economic centres, especially Gauteng, continue to exert a strong pull.

“The result is a highly localised, two-speed property market in which fundamentals matter more than headlines,” says Kriek. “And a situation where net migration continues, though the economic identity and life stage of those arriving in various places from elsewhere in the country will have shifted.”