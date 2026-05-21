Employee disengagement: Warning for SA companies and staff

A major new Gallup report has found that global employee engagement has fallen to 20% in 2025 – the lowest level in recent years and the first time it has declined for two consecutive years.

For South African companies, this global trend is particularly relevant. According to the State of the Global Workplace 2026 report released in April, employee engagement in South Africa stood at 18% – below the global average.

This means a significant number of employees in South Africa are going through the motions at work. They show up, do the bare minimum, and feel little enthusiasm, motivation, or connection to their job or company.

“With energy prices continuing to rise sharply, high cost-of-living pressures squeezing household budgets, persistent economic uncertainty, and concerns about the impact of AI on jobs, most local workplaces and employees are feeling the strain. The Gallup report serves as an important warning sign that South African business leaders cannot afford to ignore,” says Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer, Africa’s largest executive search firm.

“We are currently at a low point in the employee engagement cycle, similar to the challenges seen during the pandemic, and business leaders are encouraged to take a temperature check at this juncture,” Naidoo adds.

Companies: Time to check in with employees

Naidoo says there is no doubt that many South African organisations continue to thrive with highly engaged employees who feel happy, fulfilled, well-remunerated, and genuinely supported – doing meaningful work with people who value them. However, it is clear that for many South African companies and their employees, this is not the case.

“No organisation should take engagement for granted. Low engagement can quietly erode morale and productivity, and ultimately turn the ship in a hard-to-recover from direction.”

Naidoo says simple, consistent actions – such as clear communication, practical flexibility (particularly with current commuting costs), recognition, and providing support during times of change can make a significant difference and help counterbalance broader forces outside the company’s control.

“Understanding and being empathetic and responsive to challenges potentially facing employees at this juncture is crucial. It won’t only help counterbalance external pressures beyond the company’s control, but may also genuinely strengthen performance and resilience,” she adds.

Employees: Time to hit the brakes on checking out

Many working South Africans will be able to identify with the findings in the report, but it is more important than ever to take back control, Naidoo says.

“It is true that for so many, the world in general, and the world of work in particular, feel more challenging than ever. Persistent uncertainty can create real anxiety, stress, and a natural temptation to withdraw, check out, or simply go through the motions.

“However, allowing disengagement to take hold carries real personal risks,” she adds. “It can stall your career progress, reduce your visibility and employability, damage professional relationships, and in some cases lead to deeper wellbeing challenges that become much harder to reverse. Recognising you are on a slippery slope early is crucial, before reaching a point of no return where motivation is difficult to rebuild.”

Naidoo says if employees start noticing themselves spiralling or feeling increasingly detached, it is time to hit the brakes.

“If you recognise these signs of detachment: reduced enthusiasm, minimal effort beyond the basics, avoiding interactions or constant dread about work, acknowledge the signs and take action,” she says.

Re-engagement is both important and entirely possible, she says.

“Checking back in protects your employability, strengthens your professional reputation, and improves your day-to-day wellbeing. Even when loyalty feels tested, actively investing in your current role often creates better future opportunities and personal stability.

“Engagement is ultimately a two-way relationship,” Naidoo says. “When employees choose to show up with renewed intention, it often leads to better support from the organisation in return, allowing you to protect your current role, build stronger internal networks, and create greater future opportunity for yourself.”