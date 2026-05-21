Tarsus’ Cloud on Demand absorbed by Axiz

As the Tarsus acquisition by the Alviva group begins to slowly solidify, Axiz has announced that it is to integrate its Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP) business with Tarsus division Cloud On Demand – looking to strengthen the group’s specialist cloud capability.

The transition of Axiz’s CSP business to Cloud On Demand is expected to conclude by 1 July 2026.

Cloud On Demand will continue to operate independently for the next 12 to 18 months, managing Microsoft CSP provisioning and support across both Cloud On Demand and Axiz partners. Thereafter, the two cloud businesses will become one under Axiz. Cloud On Demand evolved from Alviva’s acquisition of Tarsus on Demand, the cloud solutions business that formed part of the Tarsus Group.

The group says the move combines Axiz’s established channel relationships and commercial experience with Cloud On Demand’s specialised cloud skills, technical resources, and support expertise. It also responds to updated Microsoft programme requirements for distributors operating within the CSP ecosystem.

For partners, the aim is to ensure continuity and a smooth transition. Existing account relationships, engagement processes, and service delivery will remain unchanged, with no disruption expected for customers.

“The alignment gives Axiz partners access to enhanced specialist cloud capability across Microsoft technologies including deeper technical expertise, cloud enablement resources, architecture support, and expanded escalation capability,” says Senzo Mbhele, MD at Cloud On Demand.

Craig Brunsden, CEO of Axiz, says that by combining Axiz’s established channel reach with Cloud On Demand’s cloud-focused skills and operational experience, the group is strengthening its ability to support partners in growing recurring cloud revenue and participating in emerging opportunities across AI, security, and modern cloud workloads.