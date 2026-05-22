Connectivity has become a board-level strategic issue

There was a time when connectivity was seen as infrastructure, or worse, as background noise for the IT department while business decision-makers focused on more important decisions.

By Willem van Zyl, chief technology officer of Backspace Technologies

Those days are long gone. Connectivity is the difference between a business that merely survives and one that actually thrives and scales.

Take a moment to think about the frustration when the fibre line goes down or a mobile network has an outage in the area. The phones stop ringing, emails queue and customer queries go unanswered. If the business relies on efficient deliveries, the field teams lose visibility of progress in the field. This is a big deal because we live in a mobile-first economy where customers expect instant responses and operations rely on real-time data.

Losing connectivity is not a technical hiccup, it is lost revenue, damaged trust, missed opportunities and poor productivity. Seen this way, connectivity has become a board-level, strategic issue.

Reliable connectivity is the foundation that either enables or caps growth. Connectivity businesses and resellers that have invested in resilient infrastructure, which will take on various forms depending on the nature of the organisation – be that fibre paired with intelligent LTE failover, multi-operator switching or APN setups – have discovered that uptime is about far more than avoiding complaints from customers and staff. It protects productivity, safeguards customer experience and even unlocks expansion into new areas.

Think about the daily reality for most South African companies. The head office may well be running on fibre, but sales teams, couriers, field agents such as technicians or rural branches often depend on mobile networks. When one operator experiences an outage, the only way the whole business doesn’t become affected (in the best-case scenario) or grind to a halt (in the worst-case scenario) is if it has built-in intelligence that seamlessly shifts traffic to another network when it detects outages. This kind of redundancy is not a luxury, it’s a necessity for any organisation serious about consistent customer service and productivity.

How businesses and resellers make digital services accessible

Resilient infrastructure is only half the battle. Once a business ensures its own systems are always online, the next strategic step is ensuring its customers and employees can always reach them or use their systems, regardless of their data balance.

Connectivity providers and resellers know what their customers need from connectivity. South Africa’s historically high data costs have been a barrier to inclusion. However, even from an operational perspective, companies need to remove connectivity friction entirely. Many forward-looking organisations in South Africa are using reverse-billing, or zero-rated, platforms to remove that friction. The customer or the organisation’s own end-user can access an app, portal, educational content, healthcare service or tracking system, among much more, without worrying about their airtime or data balance.

The impact of this technology is profound. It is far more valuable than just marketing spin. Students in lower-income or rural areas can join e-learning platforms without the fear of running out of data and being kicked out of the session. In healthcare, patients or community workers can consult without connectivity costs derailing healthcare.

Logistics companies are radically improving productivity and customer service: couriers and drivers can update tracking, complete transactions, or receive instructions on their own devices across multiple networks, regardless of which SIM card is connected. Financial services organisations have realised that by zero-rating their services, they keep customers inside their ecosystem instead of forcing them onto mobile operator pages, for example, when their airtime or data runs low.

All of these examples, and there are many more, all prove the same insight. When an organisation pays for data usage on behalf of its users, it’s not just being generous. It is removing real economic and psychological barriers. It’s a signal of commitment. It expands the addressable market, and in a country where the four major mobile operators deliver uneven coverage and there is a significant urban-rural divide, zero-rating secures a genuine competitive edge. Combined with this, advancements in voice and collaboration technology have enabled businesses to scale and operate like never before.

Of course, it sounds easy because the customer experience is frictionless. None of this is easy to deliver. Behind the scenes, building and maintaining enterprise-grade VOIP, PBX, APN and reverse-billing platforms requires significant investment in redundant hardware, carrier-grade software, constant monitoring and deep integration with multiple mobile operators.

In practice, it involves managing hundreds of accounting records per second, negotiating complex commercial and technical agreements, and continuously adapting to regulatory and network changes. Many businesses, especially SMEs and technology resellers, simply do not have the time, capital or specialised skills to do this for themselves without diverting their teams’ focus away from what they actually do best: selling and serving their customers.

The smartest businesses recognise this. They treat sophisticated connectivity and accessibility infrastructure the way they treat electricity or payroll – something that must simply work, at scale, so they can concentrate on their core value proposition. They understand that short-term decisions to cut corners on “cheaper” solutions almost always surface later as downtime, support headaches, and lost customers.

In contrast, those who choose robust, well-architected systems gain the confidence to expand aggressively, knowing their digital backbone will hold. They’d do well to partner with providers who understand that this is not a discussion about infrastructure, this is a board-level strategic consideration.