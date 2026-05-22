Most data strategies fail before they start

Most organisations do not have a data strategy problem, but one of visibility. Across industries, businesses continue to invest in platforms, tools, and skills to become more data-driven.

Yet many of these strategies struggle to deliver sustained value. The reason is not a lack of intent or capability. They are built on an incomplete understanding of the data ecosystem they are meant to improve.

“We would like to believe that our data environments have evolved according to a deliberate, well-structured plan,” says Julian Thomas, principal consultant at PBT Group. “In reality, they tend to develop unevenly, shaped by different parts of the business, different priorities, and different timelines.”

Over time, this creates a landscape that is far more complex than it appears. Enterprise initiatives, line-of-business requirements, and project-driven solutions all leave their mark. Each layer introduces valid capability but also adds fragmentation. This results in a data ecosystem that is often difficult to navigate in real-world conditions.

The gap between what exists and what works

This disconnect becomes most visible when organisations attempt to execute on their data strategies. Data may exist, but it is not always accessible. Platforms may be in place, but they are not always understood. New initiatives are proposed but take longer than expected to deliver. In many cases, the challenge is not whether the organisation has data, but whether it can use it effectively.

“If it takes months to onboard a new data source, or excessive effort just to access and understand what is already there, then from a business perspective the ecosystem is not working,” Thomas explains.

These inefficiencies are rarely isolated to technology. They are often rooted in process, governance, and organisational structure. This is why many data strategies fail before they gain traction. They focus on what should be built next without fully understanding what already exists, what is missing, or where the real constraints lie.

Why assessment matters more than ever

A structured data ecosystem assessment provides a way to address this. Rather than focusing on individual systems or projects, it looks at the ecosystem as a whole. It evaluates not only technology, but also the processes, people, and governance structures that shape how data is created, managed, and used.

This includes core components such as storage and processing platforms, as well as the elements that enable understanding and trust. Business glossaries, data dictionaries, and lineage allow organisations to connect meaning to data. Monitoring and observability provide visibility into how data is used and how systems perform. Auditability ensures that issues can be traced and resolved.

“You can invest heavily in platforms and infrastructure, but if you do not have effective metadata, lineage, searchability, and monitoring, the ecosystem will not deliver value. At that point, the investment becomes difficult to justify,” says Thomas.

From assessment to alignment

Importantly, the value of an assessment is not in the report itself, but in what it enables. A well-executed assessment creates a shared understanding of the ecosystem’s current state. It highlights gaps between business needs and existing capabilities. It exposes inefficiencies that are otherwise difficult to see. And it provides a more realistic foundation for strategy.

It also shifts the conversation. Rather than debating which tool to adopt or which platform to implement next, organisations can focus on improving access, reducing time to insight, and aligning their data environment with business priorities.

This often requires changes beyond technology. More federated operating models may be needed to balance scale and agility. Governance approaches may need to be adapted to suit different use cases. Greater collaboration across teams becomes essential to avoid duplication and fragmentation.

A more grounded starting point

As data continues to play a central role in business decision-making, the pressure to move faster and do more will only increase. In that environment, assumptions become risky.

“An ecosystem assessment is one of the few ways to step back and understand what is really happening. It gives you a clear view of where you are, before you decide where to go next,” says Thomas.

For organisations looking to build effective, scalable data strategies, that clarity is not optional. It is the starting point.