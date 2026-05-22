Taxpayers’ 142 days of work for the government is officially over!

Here’s a faint glimmer of hope in the dark tunnel that South Africa’s already beleaguered taxpayers can latch on to – the Free Market Foundation (FMF) has officially announced that today (22 May) is Tax Freedom Day for 2026.

This means the average South African taxpayer must work the first 142 days of the year – that is, until today, 22 May – just to pay their share of the total tax burden before earning a single rand for themselves and their families.

Tax Freedom Day is calculated by dividing total general government revenue (including taxes, levies, other compulsory payments, and additions to debt) by South Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP) at market prices. This yields the proportion of the year that the average income-earner works solely to fund government. In 2026, this burden equates to approximately 38% to 39% of GDP, pushing Tax Freedom Day ever deeper into the year.

The FMF has marked Tax Freedom Day annually since 1997 to highlight the growing burden on ordinary South Africans. In 1994, it fell on 12 April. Over the past three decades, it has steadily moved later in the year, reflecting an increase in the tax-to-GDP ratio from around 30% to 38%.

Professor Richard J Grant, Professor of Finance and Economics at Cumberland University and senior associate at the FMF, warns of the destructive effects of excessive taxation and spending: “If we are concerned that the unemployment rate in South Africa is above 30%, so too should we be concerned that general government expenditures – and the commensurate tax burden – are greater than 30% of GDP. The two statistics are demonstrably related. The negative correlation between government spending and GDP growth is a sign that government has grown beyond its core functions.”

Prof Grant emphasises that unlimited taxation power leads to national decline -and he stresses that transfer payments and unproductive spending erode incentives to work and invest, lowering overall productivity and living standards.

The FMF has long advocated for structural tax reform to restore economic freedom and growth. As part of its Liberty First policy reform agenda, the organisation has proposed, among other things:

A modest income tax cut across all brackets combined with a multi-year moratorium on tax increases.

Broadening the tax base while lowering rates (including exploring a flat tax system) to reduce distortions and improve incentives.

Drastic reduction in government expenditure, particularly on non-core activities, bloated bureaucracy, and inefficient welfare transfers, to allow for sustainable tax relief.

Greater fiscal discipline, limited government, and a return to core functions such as justice, policing, defence, and essential infrastructure.

“Economic activity, not taxes, will lead to prosperity,” says Dr Martin van Staden, head of Policy at the FMF. “With per capita real GDP growth trending negative for a decade, the rising tax burden is a clear barrier to jobs, investment, and opportunity. Tax Freedom Day moving later each year signals that we are working more for government and less for ourselves and our families and communities.

“South Africans cannot continue to be regarded as cash cows for the political elite,” Van Staden adds.