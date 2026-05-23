System Support Administrator (Enterprise Application Administrator) at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal KwaZulu-Natal

May 23, 2026

Introduction

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available:

System Support Administrator – Durban

Duties & Responsibilities

CORE PURPOSE
MANCOSA is looking for an experienced Systems Support Administrator who will be responsible for providing efficient and effective support services to end-users. This role involves responding to user enquiries, troubleshooting technical issues, and ensuring a positive user experience whilst striving to meet business requirements.

CORE FUNCTIONS

  • Respond to user inquiries via various channels, including email, phone, or ticketing systems.
  • Trouble-shoot and resolve problems, escalating to higher-level support when necessary.
  • Incident and problem management to ensure minimal disruption to users and business operations.
  • End user support to provide guidance, training and resources to end users to maximise system efficiency.
  • Managing vendor response times and feedback to end-users.
  • Collaborate with other departments to find solutions for recurring issues.
  • Deliver excellent customer service by ensuring timely and effective communication.
  • Maintain a positive and professional attitude when dealing with end users.

  • SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
    Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to connect with individuals at all levels of the organisation.
  • Previous experience in a system support or customer service role.
  • Ability to convey technical information in a user-friendly manner.
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Commitment to providing excellent customer service and ensuring user satisfaction.

  • ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS
    Be able to work during weekends and after hours if required.
  • Will be required to travel.

Desired Experience & Qualification

QUALIFICATION (S)

  • Grade 12
  • Relevant qualification in Information Technology, Computer Science or related field.
  • Experience in a Higher Education Institution or similar/related field will be advantageous.

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