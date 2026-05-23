System Support Administrator (Enterprise Application Administrator) at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal KwaZulu-Natal

Introduction

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available:

System Support Administrator – Durban

Duties & Responsibilities

CORE PURPOSE

MANCOSA is looking for an experienced Systems Support Administrator who will be responsible for providing efficient and effective support services to end-users. This role involves responding to user enquiries, troubleshooting technical issues, and ensuring a positive user experience whilst striving to meet business requirements.

CORE FUNCTIONS

Respond to user inquiries via various channels, including email, phone, or ticketing systems.

Trouble-shoot and resolve problems, escalating to higher-level support when necessary.

Incident and problem management to ensure minimal disruption to users and business operations.

End user support to provide guidance, training and resources to end users to maximise system efficiency.

Managing vendor response times and feedback to end-users.

Collaborate with other departments to find solutions for recurring issues.

Deliver excellent customer service by ensuring timely and effective communication.

Maintain a positive and professional attitude when dealing with end users.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to connect with individuals at all levels of the organisation.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to connect with individuals at all levels of the organisation. Previous experience in a system support or customer service role.

Ability to convey technical information in a user-friendly manner.

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Commitment to providing excellent customer service and ensuring user satisfaction.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Be able to work during weekends and after hours if required.

Be able to work during weekends and after hours if required. Will be required to travel.

Desired Experience & Qualification

QUALIFICATION (S)

Grade 12

Relevant qualification in Information Technology, Computer Science or related field.

Experience in a Higher Education Institution or similar/related field will be advantageous.

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