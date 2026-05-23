System Support Administrator (Enterprise Application Administrator) at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal KwaZulu-Natal

Introduction
MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available:
System Support Administrator – Durban
Duties & Responsibilities
CORE PURPOSE
MANCOSA is looking for an experienced Systems Support Administrator who will be responsible for providing efficient and effective support services to end-users. This role involves responding to user enquiries, troubleshooting technical issues, and ensuring a positive user experience whilst striving to meet business requirements.
CORE FUNCTIONS
- Respond to user inquiries via various channels, including email, phone, or ticketing systems.
- Trouble-shoot and resolve problems, escalating to higher-level support when necessary.
- Incident and problem management to ensure minimal disruption to users and business operations.
- End user support to provide guidance, training and resources to end users to maximise system efficiency.
- Managing vendor response times and feedback to end-users.
- Collaborate with other departments to find solutions for recurring issues.
- Deliver excellent customer service by ensuring timely and effective communication.
- Maintain a positive and professional attitude when dealing with end users.
- SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to connect with individuals at all levels of the organisation.
- Previous experience in a system support or customer service role.
- Ability to convey technical information in a user-friendly manner.
- Analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Commitment to providing excellent customer service and ensuring user satisfaction.
- ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS
Be able to work during weekends and after hours if required.
- Will be required to travel.
Desired Experience & Qualification
QUALIFICATION (S)
- Grade 12
- Relevant qualification in Information Technology, Computer Science or related field.
- Experience in a Higher Education Institution or similar/related field will be advantageous.