EVs reach a global tipping point

We have reached an undeniable tipping point when it comes to electric vehicles (EVs), with the International Energy Agency (IEA) stating that 30% of all new cars sold globally this year will be electric.

In its Global Electric Vehicle Outlook 2026, the agency says that some of this growth has been fueled by the current volatile oil prices, causing consumers and governments to pivot away from fossil fuels.

Leadership from Africa has affirmed its collective commitment to capitalise on this transition – at the African Union’s Transport and Energy meetings, ministers from across the continent formally adopted the Johannesburg Declaration, an accord which solidifies Africa’s collective commitment to accelerate infrastructure development, expand energy access, and advance sustainable mobility, led by the official endorsement of the Continental Framework on Electric Mobility in Africa.

“The Johannesburg Declaration proves Africa’s leaders are aware of the importance of the electric mobility transition for Africa,” says Hiten Parmar, executive director of The Electric Mission. “South Africa must not only keep pace with its continental counterparts, but translate commitments into local action.”

The Global EV Outlook 2026 report highlights that despite policy adjustments in some markets, the momentum toward electric vehicles is expanding into developing regions – and, more lately, driven by the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East – causing consumers to increasingly choose electric vehicles to avoid unpredictable fuel prices.

According to the report, outside of China, the first-quarter data for 2026 shows electric vehicle sales increased 80% in the Asia-Pacific region, and 75% across Latin America. The electric vehicle sales for this year are expected to reach 23-million, with the global electric vehicle fleet surging to 510-million by 2035 from 80-million today. Electric truck sales doubled last year, and two- and three-wheelers are becoming the primary mode of cleaner transport in emerging economies.

“As battery costs continue to decline, and manufacturing becomes more cost-competitive, electric vehicles become more attractive to the market,” says Parmar. “The Johannesburg Declaration and the endorsement of the Continental Framework on Electric Mobility in Africa signals an opportunity for Africa to leapfrog into electric mobility along with renewable energy.”

Leadership structures in African countries have noted the continent’s energy transition mineral reserves which are a vital part of the global battery boom and can make the Continental Framework a sustainable – and localized – supply chain across African Union member states.

“There are key actions necessary for South Africa to transform its automotive industry and capitalise on our export markets and the industrial opportunity presented by the transition to electric vehicles,” says Parmar. “The local automotive industry must transition to producing zero emission vehicles urgently in the lead up to 2035, a priority timeline for the European Union market as well as the ambitions for the South African Automotive Masterplan.

“The national Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) must be put into action for additional energy capacity and technology transition,” Parmar says. “Finally, prioritising a local framework for fuel efficiency, or vehicle emission standards remains imperative for the domestic market.”

The African Union is actively aligning under the Continental Framework on Electric Mobility, but South Africa must leverage its industrial capability, geographical position as a gateway to the continent, and the mandate of the Johannesburg Declaration to accelerate its transition to electric mobility, he adds.