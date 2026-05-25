Future-proofing Africa’s workforce through AI skills

On Africa Day (25 May 2026), conversations about the continent’s future are increasingly centred on one defining force: AI. From financial services and healthcare to education, agriculture and retail, AI is rapidly reshaping how businesses operate, how economies grow and, most importantly, how people work.

But while the global AI conversation often focuses on technology itself, Africa’s greatest opportunity may lie elsewhere and that’s in its people.

For a continent with one of the world’s youngest populations, the real challenge is no longer whether AI will transform work, but whether Africa’s workforce is being equipped quickly enough to thrive alongside it.

According to Daniela Thom, head of client and talent experience at Strider Digital, Africa’s long-term competitiveness will depend on how intentionally businesses, institutions and professionals approach skills development in the AI era.

“Africa has an incredible demographic advantage, but this alone doesn’t create economic opportunity,” says Thom. “The real opportunity comes from building a workforce that can effectively work alongside AI, adapt to technological change, and apply uniquely human skills in environments where automation is accelerating.”

AI is changing the definition of valuable work

The impact of AI is already being felt across industries. Tasks that once required hours of manual effort – from research and reporting to coding, analysis and content creation – can now be completed in minutes using AI tools. And this shift is fundamentally changing what employers value.

“The reality is that AI is no longer only automating repetitive tasks, it’s increasingly capable of performing complex knowledge work,” Thom explains. “That means the value professionals bring is shifting away from simply producing outputs toward applying judgment, context, creativity and strategic thinking, particularly in how humans use AI to build and direct their own teams of AI agents.”

Using agentic technology, professionals can now coordinate research, implementation, testing and the presentation of new work through interconnected AI systems that continuously iterate and improve outputs. The competitive advantage no longer lies in task execution alone, but in the ability to strategically guide these systems, apply critical thinking, and make informed decisions around the work they produce.

For African businesses, this creates both pressure and possibility.

Business leaders that successfully integrate AI can improve efficiency, scale faster, and compete more effectively in global markets. However, businesses that fail to invest in workforce readiness risk widening existing skills gaps and falling very far behind in terms of outputs, productivity, and competitiveness. As AI continues to accelerate the pace of work, tasks that once took teams significant time to execute can increasingly be completed far more efficiently, raising expectations around speed, adaptability, and performance.

Importantly, this transformation is not limited to the technology sector. AI fluency is becoming relevant across almost every profession including marketing, finance, customer service, HR and operations.

The skills Africa needs most

As automation reshapes the workplace, the skills rising in importance are increasingly those that technology cannot easily replicate. According to Thom, future-ready professionals will need a combination of AI literacy, higher-order thinking, and relational intelligence.

“AI fluency is becoming a baseline capability,” she says. “That doesn’t mean everyone needs to become a technical AI specialist, but people do need to understand how to use these tools effectively, evaluate outputs critically, and integrate them meaningfully into their work.”

Beyond technical understanding, strategic and analytical thinking are becoming increasingly important too. While AI can generate information quickly, it still lacks genuine contextual understanding and human judgment. The value of human contribution is therefore shifting from solely creating work, to being accountable for what AI systems produce and what businesses ultimately choose to put into the world.

“The professionals who will stand out will be those who can use AI to connect ideas, solve complex problems, and apply critical thinking in ways that make outputs more efficient in terms of delivery time while also being willing to be held accountable for what those outputs are and the effects they will have on society and industry as a whole,” Thom says.

At the same time, deeply human capabilities remain essential. Collaboration, communication, trust-building, and leadership continue to differentiate strong professionals in increasingly digital workplaces.

“In many ways, the more AI advances, the more valuable human connection becomes,” she adds. “Businesses still rely on people being able to align teams, build trust and make sound decisions.”

Africa’s opportunity to leapfrog

While discussions about AI often focus on disruption, Africa also has a unique opportunity to leapfrog traditional development barriers. Across the continent, digital adoption continues to accelerate, mobile connectivity is expanding, and younger generations are entering the workforce with higher levels of digital familiarity than ever before.

For Thom, this creates a powerful opening for African businesses willing to invest early in digital capability building.

“Our continent doesn’t necessarily need to follow the same path as more developed economies,” she explains. “There’s an opportunity to build AI-enabled businesses and workforces from the ground up in ways that are more agile and adaptive.”

However, realising that particular opportunity will require intentional investment in education, workplace learning, and continuous upskilling.

“The pace of technological change means learning can no longer be something people do once at university and then rely on for the rest of their careers,” says Thom. “Continuous learning is becoming essential.”

Small steps matter

For many professionals, AI can still feel intimidating or inaccessible, particularly amid concerns about job displacement. But Thom believes the most important step is simply to start experimenting.

“People often assume they need to completely reinvent themselves overnight, but that’s not the case,” she says. “The best place to begin is by identifying small, practical ways AI can support your existing work.”

This could include using AI tools to summarise information, generate first drafts, organise data, or streamline repetitive administrative tasks. Over time, these small interactions build familiarity, confidence and adaptability – qualities that will become increasingly valuable as AI adoption grows. Equally important is maintaining a mindset of curiosity.

“The people who will thrive are not necessarily those who know everything about AI today,” Thom explains, “they’re the people willing to learn continuously, experiment openly, and adapt as technology evolves.”

Building an AI-ready continent

In Africa, Thom says, the conversation around AI must ultimately be about empowerment, not replacement. Africa’s digital future will be shaped less by the technology itself and more by how successfully businesses prepare people to work alongside it.

“The future of work in Africa won’t be defined by AI replacing people,” Thom adds. “It will be defined by how effectively people learn to use AI to amplify human potential, solve problems, and create new opportunities across the continent.”