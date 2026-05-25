How South Africans shop online

In conjunction with its15th birthday and current “Thanksalot Sale”, Takealot has given some insights into its 5-million shoppers and the hundreds of millions of interactions they have with the ecommerce platform as they shop online.

“Fifteen years ago, we set out to make online shopping accessible to every South African,” says Karla Levick, chief marketing officer at Takealot. “Today, with millions of people browsing our platform annually, we don’t just serve the South African shopper, we understand them better than anyone.”

The scale of SA ecommerce: By the numbers

Takealot’s platform has become the nation’s largest window into shopper intent and behaviour. Here are some of the highlights from the past year:

Over 5-million shoppers

Over 1-billion product searches

174+ million kilometres delivered in the past year, equivalent to 22 730 laps around Mzani’s border

1,1-million orders collected from just the top five Takealot Pickup Points alone

88-million wishlists and growing

“These aren’t just metrics, they’re millions of individual decisions that, when aggregated, tell us the story of a nation’s needs, wants, and aspirations,” Levick adds. “From the products people search for to the time of day they shop, every data point helps us serve South Africans better.”

Shopper behaviour insights: What the data reveals

With millions of product searches conducted over the past year, the data reveals what’s top of mind for South African consumers. The top 10 search terms paint a compelling picture of the nation’s shopping priorities:

iPhone – Leading the pack, demonstrating South Africa’s appetite for premium technology (15-million+)

Baby – Baby items take second place, ranging from nappies to toys (8,5-million)

Laptop – Technology for work and education continues to be a priority. TV – Home entertainment remains a key category (5-million+)

Smart TV – (5-million) – Proving South Africans’ appetite for connected entertainment and streaming-first households

Samsung Phones – Reflecting South Africa’s strong loyalty to the Android ecosystem (5-million)

Hairdryer – Highlighting the growing demand for at-home beauty and personal care appliances (4,5-million)

Airfryer special deals – South Africans actively seek value on trending appliances (4-million)

Coffee table – (3,5-million) – Evidence of South African consumers’ continued investment in living spaces

Lego – Reflecting strong demand for quality toys and collectables (3,5-million)

Fridges – (3-million) – Evidence of South Africans’ growing need for convenient (and fast) nationwide delivery

The search data reveals several key insights: South Africans research extensively before purchasing (the inclusion of “special deals” in searches shows price-conscious behaviour); they prioritise both essential and aspirational products; and home improvement categories – from appliances to furniture – dominate consumer intent.

The clock never stops: 24/7 shopping patterns

Takealot’s analysis of round-the-clock shopping reveals distinct patterns across South Africa’s provinces. Gauteng dominates midnight shopping, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. In the early morning hours (2am to 4am), digital products – particularly mobile airtime and vouchers – lead purchases, reflecting South Africans’ need for instant connectivity at all hours.

Provincial shopping personalities emerge

Geographic analysis reveals distinct regional preferences. Gauteng shoppers lead in wellness and personal care categories. KwaZulu-Natal shows a strong preference for home comfort categories including small appliances, audio accessories, and snack foods. Limpopo demonstrates a higher-than-average interest in large appliances, entertainment technology including large-screen televisions, and outdoor recreation equipment.

Collection versus delivery: A divided nation

South Africa’s diverse socioeconomic landscape is reflected in fulfilment preferences. Takealot’s nationwide network of Pickup Points processed over 1-million orders at the top five locations alone, with Richmond Park (Cape Town) leading and Midrand’s N1 Bridge location handling the second largest volume of collect orders. Suburban areas show distinct splits: affluent neighbourhoods favour doorstep delivery, while other communities prefer the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of collection points.

The wishlist-to-purchase gap

Analysis of millions of wishlisted items versus actual purchases reveals the gap between aspiration and acquisition – a powerful indicator of price sensitivity and consideration periods for different product categories.

Categories driving SA ecommerce

Rather than highlighting individual products, Takealot’s data reveals category-level trends: