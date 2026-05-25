Moving Africa forward by reshaping mobility

As Africa Day (today, 25 May) shines a spotlight on the continent’s growth and future potential, one issue is increasingly shaping the trajectory of its cities – mobility.

In rapidly expanding cities such as Johannesburg, Lagos and Nairobi, rising congestion, costs and inefficiencies are turning everyday travel into a major economic pressure point and opening the door for innovation to play a defining role.

Long commute times, rising fuel and transport costs, and limited access to reliable public transport are placing increasing pressure on many urban residents: getting to work; school; or essential services is becoming more time-consuming and expensive. As African cities continue to expand at a pace that often outstrips infrastructure development, the gap between mobility demand and supply is becoming more noticeable.

The role of innovation

Across the continent, a new generation of digital mobility platforms is emerging to complement and, in some cases, compensate for gaps in traditional transport systems. These platforms are helping reshape how people move within cities by improving access to transport, offering more flexible options, and giving commuters greater visibility over pricing and availability. These platforms are also helping address some of the everyday frustrations associated with urban travel.

One example is the growing adoption of cashless payment options within mobility platforms.

The recent rollout of cashless payment options by inDrive in South Africa reflects a growing demand for faster, more seamless and secure transactions. By enabling in-app payments, the platform is not only improving convenience for passengers, but also supporting safer, more traceable interactions between riders and drivers. In a context where safety and trust are critical considerations, this shift represents an important step forward.

“Urban mobility in South Africa is evolving rapidly – and innovation has a critical role to play in making transport more accessible, transparent and efficient,” says Ashif Black, inDrive’s country representative for South Africa. “The introduction of card payments is part of our commitment to reducing friction in everyday journeys, making trips faster, safer and more convenient for both passengers and drivers while also supporting greater trust through traceable transactions.”

Beyond convenience, the move toward cashless also aligns with broader trends in digital adoption across Africa. As mobile connectivity and digital financial services continue to expand, integrating payments into mobility platforms helps create a more connected and efficient urban ecosystem.

Importantly, these innovations are not just about technology, they are about access. For many people living in underserved or poorly connected areas, digital mobility solutions provide new ways to participate in urban economies – whether by accessing work opportunities, education or essential services. For drivers, they also create income-generating opportunities within the growing gig economy.

As Africa continues to urbanise, mobility will become increasingly linked to economic inclusion, productivity and growth. The future of African cities will depend not only on how they expand, but on how effectively people move through them.