Platforms drive Altron profitability

Altron has reported a R1,2-billion operating profit for the year 28 February 2026, drive by its Platform segment.

Overall the group had a 12,6% operating profit margin.

It reported EBIDTA of R2-billion, with a 20,8% EBIDTA margin and R816-millionnet profit after tax.

Altron has declared headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 239 cents (34% above last year’s 178 cents) and earnings per share (EPS) of 210 cents (35% more than the 156 cents in FY25).

Altron CEO Werner Kapp comments: “We have delivered a strong full-year result in FY26, with EBITDA of R2-billion, operating profit of R1,2-billion and cash generated from operations of R1,9-billion.

“The operational momentum established in the first half of the year provided a solid foundation for an even stronger second-half performance.

“FY26 marks the successful conclusion of our Accelerated Growth phase. As we enter our next phase, Transformative Growth, Altron has transformed into a multi-platform business uniquely positioned to drive sustainable growth in South Africa’s digital economy, underpinned by an ungeared balance sheet and a higher-quality, annuity-driven earnings base.

“I am excited by the growth opportunity of our platform businesses in a market underpinned by digitisation in mobility, payments and identity, areas where Altron has years of experience, meaningful scale and embedded infrastructure,” Kapp adds.

“We have built a strong foundation and established a track record of execution. Our focus continues to be to invest in and expand these businesses, execute on our strategic objectives and sustaining a resilient, diversified earnings

base.”

During the FY26 financial year, Altron FinTech was the standout performer, delivering operating profit of R561-million, up 33% year-on-year. Netstar crossed the R1-billion EBITDA milestone for the first time, delivering a resilient performance characterised by steady growth, improved profitability and a highly predictable annuity revenue base.

Within IT Services, Altron Document Solutions achieved an operating profit of R98-million in FY26, up 61% year-on-year.