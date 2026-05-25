Young scientists showcase research in Türkiye

South African young scientists researching rocket propulsion systems, climate-related fisheries conservation, and advanced mathematical modelling are set to represent the country at the 1923 International Mathematics, Science, and Engineering Fair (IMSEF) in İzmir, Türkiye from 1 to 6 June 2026.

The delegation includes Connor Kinnes, a Grade 11 learner at Elkanah House High School in Cape Town, Joshua Danilatos, a Grade 11 learner at Graeme College in Makhanda, and Rorisang Mohau Mohlobuli, a Grade 9 learner at Bloemfontein High School. The delegation will be led by Eskom Expo Ekurhuleni Regional Science Fair Director, Palesa Selepe.

Kinnes, a Bronze medal winner at last year’s Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF), will present his project titled “Project Pathfinder: Design and Optimisation of a Static Test Rocket Motor”. His research was selected for its innovative engineering design, iterative optimisation process and promising application in small-scale propulsion system development. Through repeated testing and refinement, Kinnes demonstrated significant improvements in rocket motor efficiency, structural reliability and material utilisation. His project demonstrated how data-driven engineering refinement can produce affordable and scalable propulsion solutions with improved performance.

Danilatos, a Silver medal recipient at last year’s ISF, will showcase his project titled “Catch-and-Release in a Warming Climate: Effects on Reflex Impairment and Stress in Rhabdosargus holubi”. The study investigated the impact of temperature on physical impairment and physiological stress in Cape stumpnose fish following simulated catch-and-release events. The findings provided evidence that elevated water temperatures increase reflex impairment in fish after catch-and-release, highlighting a growing ecological concern in warming aquatic environments. His research was selected for its significant contribution to climate-related fisheries research and its relevance to conservation management strategies.

Mohlobuli, a Silver medal recipient at last year’s ISF, will exhibit the project “Quantifying Goldbach: An Analysis of Prime Pairs”. The research developed a baseline estimator using logarithmic functions derived from the Prime Number Theorem and refined the model through the addition of a correction factor to improve predictive accuracy. The project demonstrated how mathematical refinement and analytical modelling can contribute to broader investigations in analytic number theory. His project was selected for its innovative mathematical modelling and refined approach to investigating patterns linked to Goldbach’s Conjecture.

Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, says: “The selected projects demonstrate how young South African researchers are developing scalable, data-driven solutions to complex global challenges. These young scientists highlight the calibre of school-level scientific research being conducted in South Africa, while showcasing the opportunities available to learners and educators who engage in scientific inquiry, innovation and problem-solving.

“Through Eskom’s continued support of STEM education and the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, we are investing in the development of future scientists, engineers and innovators who will contribute towards South Africa’s economic growth, technological advancement and long-term sustainability.”

Eskom Expo’s District Expos are currently underway in all provinces across the country. School learners in Grades 4 to 12 and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students NC(V) Level 2-4 can register their research projects by visiting www.exposcience.co.za