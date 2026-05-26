How a potential rate hike could shift SA’s financial landscape

As the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) prepares for its upcoming announcement on Thursday around the repo rate, the domestic financial sector finds itself at a critical crossroads.

While the early months of the year sparked optimism for a steady rate-cutting cycle, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and subsequent global oil shocks have rapidly shifted the narrative.

With headline inflation moving away from the SARB’s strict 3% target anchor, the central bank must now weigh the risks of a pre-emptive, defensive 25-basis-point hike against the danger of stifling a recovering economy.

Affordability versus market resilience

While South Africa’s housing market continues its steady recovery trajectory, growing global uncertainty and persistent energy cost shocks look set to push the SARB toward a pre-emptive 25-basis-point interest rate hike. If the prime lending rate ticks up to 10,50%, the impact will ripple across the property sector, affecting buyers and homeowners in different ways.

For existing homeowners, an interest rate increase will squeeze household budgets already strained by rising living costs. However, says Bradd Bendall, national head of sales for BetterBond, keeping perspective is vital.

“A 10,50% prime rate remains significantly lower than the 11,75% highs experienced during 2024,” he says. “For example, on a R2-million bond, monthly repayments will still be roughly R1 700 cheaper than they were two years ago, offering some comfort to over-extended consumers.

“In contrast, aspirant first-time buyers face more immediate affordability hurdles,” Bendall explains. “Upfront deposit requirements have already surged by 38% for this segment in April alone. Coupled with a higher borrowing cost, this tightening credit environment may delay their entry into the market. Consequently, we expect to see younger buyers pivot toward innovative strategies like rentvesting – renting in preferred lifestyle areas while purchasing affordable, high-yield investment properties elsewhere to get a foot on the property ladder.”

Crucially, adds Bendall, the property market enters this potential tightening cycle from a position of strength. Year-on-year home loan applications are up 6,2%, and average house prices have hit record highs – soaring 10,3% for first-time buyers (averaging R1,4-million) and 19,9% for repeat buyers (averaging R1,7-million).

“While a rate hike may temporarily cool short-term consumer enthusiasm, regional demand driven by semigration in the Western Cape and value-seeking buyers in Johannesburg’s south-eastern suburbs remains resilient,” he says. “Controlled inflation will ultimately safeguard long-term property confidence.”

The rand’s shield against inflationary shocks

As the market prepares for a potentially hawkish SARB announcement, the focus is squarely on how currency dynamics intersect with domestic monetary policy, says Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex.

“The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has pushed global oil prices above $100 a barrel, testing South Africa’s newly implemented 3,0% inflation target,” he says. “In this volatile environment, aggressive central bank policy acts as a vital shield for the local currency.”

“By signaling a potential, defensive interest rate hike, the SARB reinforces the mechanics of the emerging market carry trade,” Scherzer says. “Maintaining a robust yield differential between South African interest rates and those of advanced economies – particularly a volatile US dollar – is essential.”

This yield premium keeps the rand attractive to foreign yield-seeking investors, helping to anchor the currency and prevent capital flight. A more resilient rand is a critical line of defence against imported inflation, effectively reducing the compounding effects of global supply-side shocks.

However, a supported rand is not the same as a stable one. Even with the yield premium potentially intact, the broader global shock environment continues to drive currency volatility that businesses must actively manage.

“With fuel prices rising and local interest-rate swaps adjusting to price in higher-for-longer borrowing costs, businesses are facing unpredictable margins,” continues Scherzer. “Importers face the risk of spikes in landing costs, while exporters must navigate shifts in their global competitiveness.

“In this climate, relying on spot market rates is no longer a viable strategy for risk management,” he adds. “South African businesses must move away from speculative currency positioning and adopt a disciplined, structured hedging framework. Utilising Forward Exchange Contracts (FECs) and proactive risk mitigation tools allows businesses to lock in certainties, secure their profit margins, and build institutional resilience – regardless of whether the MPC chooses to pull the trigger on a rate hike or hold its ground.”

Ultimately, concludes Scherzer, the SARB’s upcoming decision will be less about internal economic overheating and more about building a fortress against external, supply-side volatility.

“Whether the MPC chooses to execute a tactical, pre-emptive hike or hold its ground to protect fragile domestic growth, it’s clear that stability is the ultimate currency,” Scherzer says.

While a rate increase would demand immediate tightening from both consumers and corporate treasuries, the structural resilience demonstrated across the property and financial sectors over the past year suggests that South Africa’s economic foundations remain well-equipped to handle the turbulence ahead.